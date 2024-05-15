

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China has warned that US decision to steeply hike tariffs on imports from that country would affect the bilateral relationship between the two economic superpowers.



Chinese Commerce Ministry said that it 'firmly opposes' the new tariffs, announced on Tuesday.



'The increase in tariffs by the United States contradicts President Joe Biden's commitment to 'not seek to suppress and contain China's development' and 'not to seek to decouple and break links with China,' it said in a statement. 'This action will seriously impact the atmosphere of bilateral cooperation.'



President Joe Biden signed a memorandum directing his Trade Representative to increase tariffs under Section 301 of the Trade Act on $18 billion worth of imports from China to 'protect American workers and businesses from China's unfair trade practices'.



This will result in big increase in tariffs on critical manufacturing and mining sectors.



Import of non-lithium-ion batteries, electric vehicles, medical gloves, semiconductors, solar cells, steel and aluminum products, certain critical minerals, and syringes and needles will become more costly.



Import tariff rate of electric vehicles from China will increase to 100 percent, as per the revised rate published by Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.



U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said at a news conference that for too long, China has been playing by a different set of rules with unfair and anti-competitive economic practices.



'Those unfair practices include forced technology transfer, including cyber hacking and cyber theft; non-market policies, such as targeting industrial sectors for dominance, labor rights suppression, and weak environmental protection; and flooding markets worldwide with artificially cheap products that wipe out the competition.'



Biden's decision is based on a statutory review conducted by USTR about China's forced technology transfer and other intellectual-property-related practices, which were the subject of the 2018 Section 301 investigation.



