Rondo Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company pioneering next-generation bispecific antibodies, announces oral presentations at both Protein Antibody Engineering Summit (PEGS) and Antibody Engineering Therapeutics (AET) EU.

Rondo Therapeutics will describe its immune-cell engaging bispecific antibody platforms and how it is building a clinical pipeline with a focus on treating solid tumors. The company will provide an update on its lead program, RNDO-564, a co-stimulatory T-cell engaging bispecific antibody targeting CD28 and Nectin-4 for the treatment of bladder cancer.

"Presenting our data at PEGS and AET EU represents a significant milestone for our company. This is a golden age for bispecific antibodies and we are delighted to be driving innovation in the field. Targeted signaling through the CD28 pathway is showing a lot of promise as an effective strategy for overcoming the challenges presented by solid tumors. We look forward to sharing our unique approach and commitment to developing novel immunotherapy options for patients with solid tumors," said Shelley Force Aldred, co-founder, and CEO of Rondo Therapeutics.

Presentation Details

Protein Antibody Engineering Society (Boston, MA)

Date: Wednesday, May 15

Title: Bispecific Antibody Combination Strategies for Treating Solid Tumors

Presenter: Nathan D. Trinklein, PhD, Co-Founder and President, Rondo Therapeutics

Conference Link: https://www.pegsummit.com/

Antibody Engineering Therapeutics EU (London, UK)

Date: Tuesday, June 5

Title: Co-stimulatory Bispecific Antibody Strategies for Treating Solid Tumors

Presenter: Starlynn Clarke, PhD, Director of Preclinical Biology, Rondo Therapeutics

Conference Link: https://informaconnect.com/antibody-engineering-europe/

About Rondo Therapeutics

Rondo Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company exploring new frontiers in cancer therapy. Rondo Therapeutics' mission is to advance bispecific antibody therapies, specifically targeting unmet needs in solid tumors. Our solution is to create a new class of bispecific antibodies that harness the immune system's power to target and eliminate tumors safely. For more information, please visit www.rondotx.com.

