Making Waves: Experience Abu Dhabi x Vilebrequin Launch a Swimwear Capsule Collection Inspired by Abu Dhabi

SAINT-TROPEZ, France, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience Abu Dhabi kicks off summer 2024 with a special collaboration with French swimwear brand Vilebrequin.

The exclusive Abu Dhabi Limited Edition capsule, in partnership with Vilebrequin and Experience Abu Dhabi, debuted last night at L'Ondine & Vilebrequin La Plage during the 77th Cannes Film Festival's opening day. Among the star-studded guests were Nour Arida, Shanina Shaik, and Romee Striid. Adorned with hues of rich, refined blues and gold accents, the inspiration behind the limited-edition collection is the stunning landscape of Abu Dhabi's waters, with a touch of Saint-Tropez elegance.

The house's iconic sea turtle motif encounters Abu Dhabi's palm trees, creating a joyful design reminiscent of beautiful moments in the sun with loved ones. Manufactured with respect to the environment, these crafted pieces are tailored from high-grade recycled polyamide and highlight a commitment to sustainability.

Designed for men, women, and children, the capsule collection is a reflection of Abu Dhabi as a family-friendly summer destination. For men, a matching bowling shirt cut made from European linen and a classic swim trunk finished by hand promise quality and breathability. The women's collection encompasses an elegant one-piece with a timeless V-neck silhouette and an organic cotton shirt dress finished in fine embroidery. Young ones are spoiled for choice with a matching swim trunk and a one-piece that are both adorable and durable.

Over on Saadiyat Island, the local shores meet French joie de vivre at Saadiyat Beach Club with a stylish takeover of Vilebrequin's vibrant range of Riviera-feel furnishings. Until September 2024, the collaboration will highlight bespoke sun loungers, umbrellas, and towels decorated with the house's signature colours and patterns.

The Abu Dhabi Limited Edition capsule in collaboration with Vilebrequin and Experience Abu Dhabi will be available in France from May 2024 and in select Vilebrequin stores globally and online at vilebrequin.com from June 2024.

