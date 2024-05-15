Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

15 May 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 14 May 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £51.576million Including current year income and expenses £51.831million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 271.80p Including current year income and expenses 273.14p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 271.05p Including current year income and expenses 272.27p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

