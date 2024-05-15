

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reiterated his longstanding appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and for the release of all hostages.



He also called on israel to re-open the Rafah crossing immediately and to provide unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza.



The UN chief is appalled by the escalation of Israeli military activity in and around Rafah in southern Gaza, his spokesperson said in a statement.



'These developments are further impeding humanitarian access and worsening an already dire situation. At the same time, Hamas goes on firing rockets indiscriminately,' the statement said.



Stressing that civilians must be respected and protected at all times, Mr. Guterres noted that 'for people in Gaza, nowhere is safe now.'



Large parts of Rafah have become 'a ghost town', UN Palestine refugee agency UNRWA reported on Tuesday. Some 450,000 people have fled the area over the past week and are seeking shelter where they can, including in rubble and sand dunes.



In New York, UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said displaced families are arriving at sites that lack shelter, latrines and water points.



'However, it is impossible to improve the situation at displacement sites if supplies can't enter Gaza and if we lack the fuel to transport them inside Gaza to the families who need them,' he told reporters at UN Headquarters.



