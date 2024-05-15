

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of the much-anticipated CPI data release due from the U.S. on Wednesday morning, cryptocurrencies are trading in a mixed fashion. Expectations of an easing in inflation as well as Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on the diminishing confidence about inflation falling steadily, both swayed crypto market sentiment.



Markets expect the CPI data for the month of April to ease from the current levels. Headline year-on-year inflation which was 3.1 percent in January, 3.2 percent in February, and 3.5 percent in March is expected to ease to 3.4 percent in April. The core component of the same which was 3.9 percent in January, and steady at 3.8 percent in February and March is expected to soften to 3.6 percent.



Headline month-on-month inflation which is at 0.4 percent since February is expected to continue at the same level. Core component thereof which is steady at 0.4 percent since January is however seen falling to 0.3 percent.



Data released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics had shown month-on-month producer price inflation rising by 0.5 percent in April, versus the downwardly revised decline of 0.1 percent in March and market expectations of 0.3 percent.



As the Fed's monetary policy easing is much dependent on declining inflation, both producer price and consumer price inflation updates weigh heavily on market sentiment. As the Fed's interest rate decisions alter the opportunity cost of holding cryptocurrencies that are typically non-interest bearing, crypto market sentiment is also closely linked to the inflation trajectory.



Concerns about the inflation trajectory, aired by Fed Chair Jerome Powell also weighed on crypto market sentiment. Jerome Powell had in his speech on Tuesday lamented the declining confidence about inflation falling as expected. Amidst mixed economic data, the Fed Chair's comments also contained hints of interest rates remaining at the current high level for longer than originally feared.



Markets now expect the earliest Fed rate cut in September. The CME FedWatch tool shows probability for a rate cut at 8.5 percent for the review in June and 33.1 percent for the review in July. Despite the mixed economic data, rate cut expectations have not changed materially over the past week. Rate cut expectations for the September review stood at 66.6 percent, versus 65.7 percent a week earlier. Likewise, rate cut expectations for the November review stood at 79 percent, versus 78.4 percent a week earlier. For the FOMC in December, the probability of a rate cut is 90.5 percent, versus 89.3 percent a week earlier.



The Dollar Index, a measure of the Dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies and a proxy for rate cut expectations is currently at 104.86 versus 105.01 a day earlier.



Amidst crypto markets bracing for the CPI update, overall market capitalization stood at $2.28 trillion, versus $2.26 trillion a day earlier.



Bitcoin dominates 54.2 percent of the crypto market followed by Ethereum that accounts for market share of 15.3 percent. Stablecoins account for 7.1 percent of the overall crypto market, leaving the residual altcoins with a 23.4 percent share of the overall crypto market cap.



Bitcoin (BTC) added 1.9 percent overnight to trade at $62,728.35, roughly 15 percent below the all-time high. The leading cryptocurrency has added 0.5 percent in the past week and 48.4 percent in 2024. The 24-hour trading range was between $62,973.87 and $61,123.77.



Data from Farside Investors on Bitcoin Spot ETF flows in the U.S. showed net inflows of $100 million on Tuesday as compared with net inflows of $66 million on Monday.



Ethereum (ETH) edged up 0.32 percent overnight to trade at $2,910.78, roughly 40 percent below the leading altcoin's all-time high. Ether touched a high of $2,932.71 and a low of $2,863.55 in the past 24 hours.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) slipped 2.8 percent overnight to trade at $569.26. 5th ranked Solana (SOL) shed 0.8 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $144.79.



7th ranked XRP declined 1 percent overnight to trade at $0.5022. With a loss of more than 18 percent in 2024, XRP is the highest-ranking crypto to trade in the red zone on a year-to-date basis.



8th ranked Toncoin (TON) edged up 0.20 percent overnight to trade at $6.89. 9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) rallied 1.2 percent overnight to trade at $0.15.



10th ranked Cardano (ADA) edged down 0.13 percent overnight to trade at $0.4343, dragging year-to-date losses to 26.9 percent.



49th ranked FLOKI (FLOKI) topped overnight gains with a surge of 16.1 percent.



77th ranked Worldcoin (WLD) is the greatest overnight laggard with a decline of 6.8 percent. 74th ranked Ethena (ENA), 61st ranked Core (CORE) and 46th ranked Optimism (OP), all slipped more than 5 percent in the past 24 hours.



For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken