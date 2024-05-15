Scientists in China have demonstrated a photovoltaic-thermal system that utilizes Tesla valves to increase cooling and efficiency. The system was found to have better performance compared to PVT systems made with several different cross-sectional structures. Researchers at the Donghua University in China have designed a photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) system that utilizes a Tesla valve to increase cooling performance. A Tesla valve is a passive, one-directional valvular conduit with a fixed geometry. It was designed and patented by Nicola Tesla around 100 years ago and is intended to move fluid in ...

