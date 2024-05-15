Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2024) - Astra Exploration Inc. (TSXV: ASTR) (OTCQB: ATEPF) ("Astra Exploration" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be participating at the 9th Current Trends in Mining Finance Conference held by the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME) from May 20-22, 2024 in New York.

The industry-leading conference will focus on key issues impacting the sourcing, funding and mining of critical, strategic, industrial and precious metals, mineral processing and recycling, as the industry transitions to sustainable renewable energy, electric vehicles, and green economy.

Brian Miller, CEO and Director of Astra Exploration, will be a panelist discussing the challenges of bringing critical metals & minerals to market.

For more information on the Conference, please visit Home - Current Trends In Mining Finance (smenet.org) or to register, please click on this link: Register here.

About Astra Exploration

Astra Exploration Inc. is an exploration company based out of Vancouver, BC focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing gold, silver and copper properties in South America. A newcomer to Chile's primary copper and gold production region, Astra's fully permitted Pampa Paciencia project is located just 15 km from the Sierra Gorda (KGHM), Spence (BHP) and Faride mines.

For further information please contact:

Brian Miller

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. 604.428.0939

Email: brian.miller@astra-exploration.com

https://astra-exploration.com/

Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's properties.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward- looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the Company's business activities; exploration on the Company's properties; completion of the transactions contemplated by the Purchase Agreement; receipt of all required regulatory approvals; and marketing initiatives. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation: development of the industry in which the Company operates; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's business activities; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; laws and regulations governing the industry in which the Company operates; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19; the economic and financial implications of COVID-19 to the Company; operating or technical difficulties; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and other risk factors disclosed in the Company's public disclosure documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

