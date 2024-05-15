BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 14 May 2024 were:

224.16p Capital only

224.78p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 34,100 ordinary shares on 14th May 2024, the Company has 76,790,063 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 23,571,242 shares which are held in Treasury.