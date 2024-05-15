Labor Smart, Inc.: LTNC, Next Gen Beverages, LOCK'DIN Beverages, Holds Town Square on X Formerly Twitter

GLENDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC PINK:LTNC) (the "Company") through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Next Gen Beverages, maker of performance drink brand, LOCK'DIN, is pleased to announce it held a town square on X Spaces (formerly Twitter) on May 14, 2024.

A wide range of topics were discussed including:

Products under development, including new flavor, POG

Introduction to former NFL Player & CFL Hall-of-Famer, Chad Owens, as new Ambassador & Sales Distribution Partner for Hawaii

Potential share reduction strategies, such as "Shots for Shares" with potential buyback value of $400,000

The initiation of a Company trading account to be used for future buyback

Confirmation that previously disclosed distribution opportunities are still in process, including Asia and Dubai

The Company intends to utilize its 5-day extension window with OTC Markets for Q1 filings

The event was recorded and the Company highly recommends all shareholders listen to the replay.

The event can be replayed here: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1ynJOyRkYEVKR

LOCK'DIN Trademark Awarded

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce that its LOCK'DIN trademark application has been published without opposition. The trademark achievement further secures our foundation for long-term sustainable growth.

About LOCK'DIN Beverages

LOCK'DIN delivers life-changing, science-driven products formulated to provide athletes, entrepreneurs and everyday achievers safe and effective natural products that help improve performance and recovery without compromising health. The Brand offers four ready-to-drink beverages and a functional Coffee Pod.



LOCK'DIN is a global brand endorsed by World Famous Boxing Champion Manny Pacquiao who uses the products daily in his training regimen and is also an investor, shareholder and member of the company's Board of Directors.

LOCK'DIN Hydrogen Rich Water (HRW) supports performance and recovery, beneficial for stress, and found to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Infused with a high concentration of Molecular Hydrogen and minerals like Copper, Gold, Platinum and Zinc, HRW is available in Natural, Orange, Strawberry and Lemon Lime flavors.

LOCK'DIN Nootropics Functional Performance Beverage provides smooth, sustained energy without the crash, using organic caffeine sources and formulated without artificial colors, artificial flavors or sugar. Naturally sweetened with plant-based stevia, the drink is available in Berry Cherry, Grape, Pineapple Coconut, Strawberry Watermelon and Tamarindo.

LOCK'DIN Nootropics Focus Coffee Pods bathes your cells with the taste and sense-awakening properties of organically-grown coffee! This incredibly delicious coffee is supercharged with an array of botanicals, nutraceuticals, and nootropics that bio-hack your brain and unleash limitless potential!

LOCK'DIN Alkaline Water with Electrolytes is made with purified water and ionized to a PH of 9.5+ which is found to help rehydrate the body after an intense workout while maintaining a healthy PH.

Visit www.lockdin.com to try our products and experience what it means to be LOCK'DIN!

Email Communications

We encourage shareholders to register their email addresses with LOCK'DIN

Beverages to stay up to date with product news and receive exclusive shareholder-only promotions. Sign up at https://lockdin.com/pages/shareholder-opt-in.

