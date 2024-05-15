Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Ads Signs Exclusive Advertising Partnership with Osbourne Media House for Debut of The Madhouse Chronicles with Co-Hosts Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, announced a new exclusive advertising deal between Libsyn Ads and Osbourne Media House for the debut of The Madhouse Chronicles, co-hosted by rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and his best friend, Billy Idol guitarist Billy Morrison. The first episode was released on May 8, 2024.

Join Ozzy and Billy as they sit back in the Osbourne madhouse, reacting to the wildest internet clips and diving into topics like aliens, drugs, conspiracies, and rock 'n' roll. Interested podcast listeners and viewers can sign up for early access to the Osbourne Media House, which will include limited-edition merchandise and re-released HD episodes of The Osbournes reality show, which originally ran from 2002 to 2005. Watch The Madhouse Chronicles on YouTube or take a listen on Apple Podcasts.

"Fans and new listeners alike are certain to be captivated as they step into the mind of a rockstar and the Prince of Darkness. We're excited to collaborate with Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer and Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne, along with famed guitarist Billy Morrison, to introduce new advertisers to 'The Madhouse Chronicles', expand their audience, and monetize their show," said Trevr Smithlin, Head of Publisher Relations at Libsyn Ads.

"We look forward to building on our partnership with the Libsyn Ads team, leveraging their cutting-edge advertising tools and deep advertiser relationships to forge new brand connections and audiences - and rock the podcasting world with our riveting new show," said Jack Osbourne, President, Osbourne Media House.

The foundation of this partnership lies in Libsyn Ads' advanced advertising solutions, which include both Host-Read and Automatic Ads offerings. This integration enables podcast creators to seamlessly incorporate programmatic ad revenues into their host-read programs. By leveraging Libsyn Ads' comprehensive advertising platform, The Madhouse Chronicles will deliver targeted ads that resonate with their audience and drive results for advertisers.

For more information on Libsyn Ads or to advertise on The Madhouse Chronicles podcast, please reach out to ad-sales@libsyn.com.

About Liberated Syndication

Celebrating our 20th year in podcasting, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content. The Company hosts more than 75,000 shows and delivers over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn Ads offers industry-leading podcast advertising solutions, serving as a comprehensive ad buying and management offering for creators, advertisers, and agencies to initiate and manage highly targeted campaigns across thousands of shows. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more information on the Company and the platforms that it powers.

