Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2024) - The National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF), a non-profit health care research, education and advocacy organization, was included in an update released by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy on Thursday about the work of private sector organizations in increasing access to cancer screening.

The Biden Cancer Moonshot was reignited in 2022 by President Biden and First Lady Biden, who announced a call to action on cancer screening to jumpstart progress on the almost 10 million recommended cancer screenings that Americans missed during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 35 private sector organizations, including NMQF, have joined the Biden Cancer Moonshot, positively impacting almost one million Americans.

NMQF launched its Cancer Stage Shifting Initiative (CSSI) in response to the Biden Cancer Moonshot, with a mission to move historically excluded communities in the U.S. from disparate, late-stage diagnoses to early-stage diagnoses and treatment of cancer. Since the initiative launched in 2022, over 250,000 people have been screened for colorectal, lung, and breast cancer, and over 290,000 people were connected with locally-based resources.

"NMQF recognizes that shifting from late-stage diagnoses to early-stage diagnoses requires system changes through coordinated efforts that advocate for, educate and communicate about earlier detection and treatment of cancer among marginalized populations," says Gary Puckrein, PhD, President and CEO of NMQF. "While we are proud of the accomplishments we've made thus far, we remain dedicated to bringing resources directly into the communities most in need to reduce patient risk and improve health disparities in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

CSSI has been particularly focused on communities that are experiencing cancer clusters as a result of environmental factors, including Flint, Michigan and Houston, Texas. Working with a variety of partners, NMQF has conducted listening sessions and community surveys to understand the needs of the community and gain important insights. NMQF uses these insights to provide the communities with essential services, including health education, free cancer screenings, risk assessments, general health screenings, vaccinations and more.

Looking forward, NMQF will continue its CSSI activities in further support of the Cancer Moonshot, bringing resources directly into the communities that need them most. While NMQF continues its work in both Flint and Houston, additional areas of focus include Alabama, Illinois, New York, and Maryland.

For more information about NMQF's Cancer Stage Shifting Initiative, visit shiftcancer.org.

About National Minority Quality Forum

The National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research and advocacy organization based in Washington, DC. The mission of NMQF is to reduce patient risk by assuring optimal care for all. NMQF's vision is an American health services research, delivery and financing system whose operating principle is to reduce patient risk for preventable morbidity and mortality while improving quality of life.

For more information, please visit www.nmqf.org.

About the Cancer Stage Shifting Initiative

The Cancer Stage Shifting Initiative is a flagship program of the National Minority Quality Forum, focusing on shifting the cancer care continuum to earlier stages through innovative and collaborative approaches. The initiative seeks to address barriers and disparities in cancer prevention, screening, and treatment, particularly in minority and underserved communities.

