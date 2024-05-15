Frontier Commodities ("Frontier"), an innovative, absolute return commodities strategy, today announced its launch. Frontier's strategy for professional investors will focus on long/short investments in metals, energy, agricultural, and environmental commodities.

Frontier employs a unique approach to commodities investing, applying a "quantamental" trading style that integrates high-conviction fundamental analysis with advanced systematic and risk management execution. Frontier utilizes a proprietary AI-powered database and algorithms as well as a deep, established network of commodities experts to inform its investment decision making process.

Frontier is led by Aline Carnizelo, Managing Partner, who is supported by an experienced in-house team. Carnizelo has 18 years of experience in cross-assets investments, including derivatives trading, structured products, interest rates modeling, fundamental research, AI big data analytics, ESG and risk management.

"We firmly believe commodities as an investable asset class are crucial to achieving long-term return targets and dynamic diversification for investors," said Carnizelo. "Companies are changing the way they source materials and produce goods as a result of climate change and geopolitical risks, driving a secular trend that provides opportunities for specialists in the commodities industry. Through Frontier, we are developing a data-driven strategy that is aimed to provide an inherent hedge to the inflationary environment and supply chain disruptions by tapping into the opportunity for commodities this secular trend has created."

"Investors should not have to tolerate elevated volatility to participate in commodity price upside," continued Carnizelo. "Our team has a multiple-year track record of investing through the peaks and troughs of markets. We are excited to build Frontier and a strategy that navigates the myriad of themes driving the cross-commodity universe, including higher inflation, energy transition, geopolitical risk hedges, commodities volatility and carbon allowance market growth."

Frontier Commodities is a dedicated commodities investment strategy. With a specialized team of cross-commodity investment experts and a unique quantamental approach to trading and risk management, Frontier aims to provide investors with differentiated, superior risk-adjusted returns throughout the investment cycle.

