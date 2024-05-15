The 5.4MW pilot project will pair Ohmium PEM electrolyzers with HYGRO wind turbines for hydrogen production, storage and distribution, with opportunities for further expansion.

Ohmium International ("Ohmium"), a leading green hydrogen company that designs, manufactures, and deploys advanced Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers, is launching a collaboration with HYGRO, a Dutch provider of green hydrogen, beginning with a new hydrogen production and distribution project in North Holland.

The innovative pilot project will pair Ohmium PEM electrolyzers with HYGRO wind turbines at the EWEF Wind Park in Wieringerwerf, producing green hydrogen for distribution to fueling stations throughout the region. The wind turbines will also be directly connected to the electricity grid. Co-locating the PEM electrolyzers with the wind turbines enables stable, consistent and reliable electricity supply to the grid, despite fluctuating wind conditions.

The pilot project, launching in 2025, is for 5.4MW of PEM Electrolyzers, with potential for future expansion. Ohmium and HYGRO share complementary technologies and synergistic goals. Ohmium's PEM electrolyzers and electrochemical solutions are designed for industry and transportation applications, while HYGRO aims to develop a competitive integrated hydrogen production and distribution system, leveraging its iBundle and pulsed power technologies for a "wind solar to wheel" value chain.

"Ohmium shares HYGRO's vision for an integrated green hydrogen supply chain to foster a sustainable and fossil free future," said Arne Ballantine, Ohmium CEO. "The HYGRO team is very focused on resolving key challenges with green hydrogen distribution, which will be very powerful for the Netherlands and the European Union. They are well down the road toward making this vision a reality and we are excited to play a role in creating that ecosystem."

"Ohmium's PEM electrolyzers and cutting-edge power electronics enable integration directly with HYGRO's wind turbines for streamlined, efficient and affordable green hydrogen production," said Hugo Groenemans, HYGRO CEO. "We are looking forward to working together to build the sustainable energy supply chain throughout the Netherlands."

About Ohmium:

Ohmium designs, manufactures and deploys modular, scalable proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers that enable cost-competitive green hydrogen production. The company's suite of electrochemical products helps customers achieve their sustainable energy goals for industrial, transportation, and energy projects. Headquartered in the United States, with manufacturing facilities in India and operations worldwide, Ohmium has a global green hydrogen project pipeline of more than 2 GW across three continents. In 2023, Ohmium raised $250 Million in Series C financing, led by TPG Rise Climate.

Ohmium's Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzers

Ohmium manufactures modular interlocking PEM electrolyzers that integrate advanced power electronics, delivering added value for a wide range of commercial and industrial applications in terms of safety, installation cost and speed, energy density, scalability, and ramp rate. Individual, compact electrolyzers can be easily stacked to significantly reduce installation and maintenance costs and the standardized design enables rapid scaling from megawatts to gigawatts. Ohmium's patented electrolyzer technology features dynamic ramping capabilities, making it suitable to pair with renewable electricity. For more information, please visit www.ohmium.com

ABOUT HYGRO

HYGRO offers a scalable, cost-competitive solution to produce green hydrogen in the early market. The synergy between wind, solar, direct electrolysis and pipelines will double the yield of renewables at a lower cost per unit of energy compared to electricity. Having hydrogen as the primary energy carrier throughout the entire chain allows HYGRO to deliver green hydrogen, at the right time, in the right place, in the right quantities at the lowest possible cost for the end-user. HYGRO aims to develop, build and operate a sustainable and integrated supply chain with hydrogen as the primary energy carrier.

