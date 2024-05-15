

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The United States is designating one Russian individual and three Russia-based companies involved in an attempted sanctions evasion network of Russian oligarch Oleg Vladimirovich Deripaska.



He was previously sanctioned by the United States, Australia, Canada, the European Union, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.



In June 2023, Deripaska coordinated with Dmitrii Aleksandrovich Beloglazov, the owner of Russia-based financial services firm Obshchestvo S Ogranichennoi Otvetstvennostiu Titul, on a planned transaction to sell Deripaska's frozen shares in a European company. Within weeks, Russia-based financial services firm Aktsionernoe Obshchestvo Iliadis was established as a subsidiary of Titul. In early 2024, Iliadis acquired Russia-based Joint Stock Company Rasperia Trading Limited, which holds Deripaska's frozen shares.



On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Beloglazov, and the three Russian companies.



OFAC designated Deripaska on April 6, 2018, for acting on behalf of a senior Russian Government official for operating in the energy sector



