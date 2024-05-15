

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market mood remained one of cautious optimism ahead of the much-awaited CPI data release for April from the U.S. Year-on-year CPI readings are seen declining in the month of April. The retail sales reading due on Wednesday morning is also seen declining in April.



Wall Street Futures are close to the flatline. European benchmarks are trading strong. Asian shares finished trading on a mostly positive note.



Dollar Index declined amidst hopes of a softer CPI reading. Bond yields declined across regions. Crude oil prices declined in the backdrop of International Energy Agency trimming its forecast for 2024 oil demand growth. Gold extended gains amidst the Dollar's weakness. Cryptocurrencies moved in a mixed fashion.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,568.00, up 0.03% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,248.40, up 0.03% Germany's DAX at 18,806.35, up 0.44% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,455.81, up 0.33% France's CAC 40 at 8,226.22, up 0.01% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,086.35, up 0.12% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,380.50, up 0.17% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,753.70, up 0.35% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,119.90, down 0.82% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,073.71, down 0.22% (May 14)



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0825, up 0.06% GBP/USD at 1.2610, up 0.17% USD/JPY at 155.65, down 0.49% AUD/USD at 0.6640, up 0.25% USD/CAD at 1.3634, down 0.10% Dollar Index at 104.84, down 0.16%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.409%, down 0.83% Germany at 2.4665%, down 2.89% France at 2.969%, down 2.59% U.K. at 4.1550%, down 0.48% Japan at 0.940%, down 1.26%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $81.97, down 0.50%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $77.64, down 0.49%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,370.85, up 0.46%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $62,608.20, up 1.49% Ethereum at $2,899.84, down 0.16% BNB at $568.13, down 3.03% Solana at $144.33, down 1.19% XRP at $0.5013, down 1.09%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

