The Annual Day of Service is part of Sensata's growing volunteer program that celebrates and encourages employee involvement in community service.

Nearly 550 US-based employees participated in 36 community service projects with 28 nonprofits.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), held its annual Day of Service in the US on May 9. The event brought participation on a national scale with close to 550 employees taking on 36 service projects supporting 28 nonprofits.

Employees volunteered at The Idaho Foodbank as part of Sensata Technologies' Annual Day of Service on May 9, 2024. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Company's Sensata Serves volunteer program encourages and celebrates volunteerism with initiatives including the Day of Service, a Volunteer Recognition Program and the annual Steve Reynolds Impact Award, presented to an employee who demonstrates commitment to giving back.

US employees receive eight hours of paid time every year to volunteer to support local communities. In 2023, 45% of US employees volunteered over 6,500 hours with 86 agencies in activities throughout the year, including the Day of Service.

This year's Day of Service projects included:

Packing food and meals for Community Servings, The Idaho Foodbank, Rise Against Hunger, VEAP: Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People, Franklin Food Pantry and Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

Assembling STEM kits for school programs at The Works Museum.

Sorting projects at the warehouse for Books Are Wings and Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children.

Cleaning and landscaping projects for Boys Girls Clubs of Metro South, Crossroads Rhode Island, Hockomock Area YMCA and Robbins Children's Programs.

Painting and construction projects at PRIDE, Inc., The Historic Metcalf-Franklin Farm, The Literacy Center, Boys Girls Club of Pawtucket, Mass Audubon, Attleboro Norton YMCA and VEAP.

Sensata Serves leverages relationships that Sensata Foundation the Company's philanthropic arm, has with community partners to create some of the service projects. Employees, including Sensata's Strategy Leadership Team, participated at sites across the US, from California, Idaho and Virginia to Michigan, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Vermont and the Company headquarters in Massachusetts. The Women in Sensata Employee Resource Group's (ERG) Attleboro Chapter led a project at Sojourner House, a nonprofit that supports victims and survivors of domestic abuse, sexual violence, and human trafficking, while the Sensata Hispanic Association ERG led a project at Crossroads Rhode Island, a nonprofit that provides housing and services for the homeless.

"The Day of Service is one of the highlights every year as Team Sensata collectively spends a day doing what we are passionate about giving our time and talents to make communities stronger," said Martha Sullivan, Sensata Technologies' Interim President and CEO. "At Sensata, we believe that we should also be a neighbor of choice, and it makes me proud that our volunteers answer the call to show up for our communities, not only on the Day of Service but also throughout the year."

Learn more about Sensata's commitment to being a neighbor of choice in communities where it operates. Click here for information about how the Sensata Foundation is continuing the Company's legacy of supporting communities, including its annual grant program.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a cleaner, more efficient, electrified and connected world. Through its broad portfolio of sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions which create valuable business insights, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 21,000 employees and global operations in 16 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

