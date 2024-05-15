Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.05.2024
ACCESSWIRE
15.05.2024 | 14:26
66 Leser

(0)

SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: Train the Trainer: How To Improve Your In-House Trainings

Date: May 28, 2024 | Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM ET

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / SCS Global Services

Discover strategies for elevating in-house food safety training in SCS Global Services' "Train the Trainer" webinar, where you'll explore engaging instructional approaches and expert tips for effectively conveying essential protocols to your team, fostering compliance and proficiency. Join Denise Webster, SCS' VP of Food Safety, Training & Consulting to learn how to enhance your training sessions, cultivate a culture of food safety, and empower your staff to maintain top-notch standards in food handling and hygiene.

REGISTER HERE FOR THE WEBINAR

By registering, you will get access to the webinar recording.

For inquiries, contact:

Shyama Devarajan
Senior Marketing Manager, SCS Global Services
sdevarajan@scsglobalservices.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
