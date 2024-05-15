SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: Train the Trainer: How To Improve Your In-House Trainings

Date: May 28, 2024 | Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM ET
Discover strategies for elevating in-house food safety training in SCS Global Services' "Train the Trainer" webinar, where you'll explore engaging instructional approaches and expert tips for effectively conveying essential protocols to your team, fostering compliance and proficiency. Join Denise Webster, SCS' VP of Food Safety, Training & Consulting to learn how to enhance your training sessions, cultivate a culture of food safety, and empower your staff to maintain top-notch standards in food handling and hygiene.
By registering, you will get access to the webinar recording.
