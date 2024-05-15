Hut 8 Corp.: Hut 8 Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Revenue of $51.7 million, Net Income attributable to Hut 8 Corp. of $250.9 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $297.0 million



9,102 self-mined Bitcoin on balance sheet as of March 31, 2024



MIAMI, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq | TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company"), a leading, vertically integrated operator of large-scale energy infrastructure and one of North America's largest Bitcoin miners, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

"In the first quarter, we launched a comprehensive restructuring program designed to center the business on operating excellence and bottom-line economics," said Asher Genoot, CEO of Hut 8. "We shut down our underperforming Drumheller site, retired inefficient miners, initiated the relocation of our fleet from hosted to owned facilities, and began the implementation of our proprietary energy curtailment software across our sites."

"We also made significant progress in positioning our business for near-term growth. In our Managed Services segment, we signed a four-year agreement with Ionic Digital and began managing the construction and operations of its West Texas facilities. Shortly after the close of the quarter, we finalized commercial agreements for our new AI vertical under a GPU-as-a-service model, including a customer agreement which provides for fixed infrastructure payments plus revenue sharing. We expect to begin generating revenue in the second half of the year at a forecasted annual rate of approximately $20 million."

"Looking ahead, we remain intently focused on scaling our Bitcoin mining business and bringing our pipeline to fruition. We believe the differentiated approach we have taken to secure these opportunities despite the growing shortage of load interconnection assets will allow us to build a portfolio that is highly competitive not only in mining but also in the broader energy infrastructure sector. With our commitment to disciplined capital allocation, focus on non-dilutive sources of funding, and exceptional team and board, we are more confident than ever that our strategy will deliver strong shareholder returns for decades to come."

First Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Highlights

U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc. dba US Bitcoin Corp ("USBTC") and Hut 8 Mining Corp. completed an all-stock merger of equals (the "Business Combination") on November 30, 2023. USBTC was deemed the accounting acquirer in the transaction and, as a result, the historical figures in the Company's income statement for the three months ended March 31, 2023 reflect USBTC's standalone performance. Results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 reflect the performance of the combined company. With respect to the balance sheet, the ending balance for Q1 2024 is being compared to year-end 2023, both of which reflect the combined company's performance. All financial results are reported in US dollars.

As of March 31, 2024, energy capacity under management in Hut 8's mining business totaled 884 megawatts ("MW") across six sites in North America; additionally, the Company had more than 36,000 square feet across five cloud and colocation data centers in Canada and four natural gas power generation facilities in Ontario, Canada totaling 310 MW.

Owned approximately 54,500 miners totaling approximately 5.5 exahash per second (EH/s), including the Company's net share of the King Mountain joint venture ("King Mountain JV"), as of March 31, 2024.

Revenue increased by $36.1 million to $51.7 million from $15.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Net income attributable to Hut 8 increased by $233.5 million to $250.9 million compared to $17.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $285.8 million to $297.0 million from $11.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, 716 Bitcoin were mined, versus 524 Bitcoin mined in the three months ended March 31, 2023.

As of March 31, 2024, total self-mined Bitcoin balance was 9,102, which represented a market value of approximately $648.9 million.

Cost to mine a Bitcoin for owned facilities, including the Company's net share of the King Mountain JV, was $20,419, versus $9,072 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Cost to mine including hosted miners was $24,594, versus $12,348 in the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Key Performance Indicators

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cost to mine a Bitcoin (excluding hosted facilities)(1) $ 20,419 $ 9,072 Cost to mine a Bitcoin(2) $ 24,594 $ 12,348 Weighted average revenue per Bitcoin mined(3) $ 51,769 $ 23,106 Bitcoin mined(4) 716 524 Energy cost per MWh $ 40.06 $ 34.76 Hosting cost per MWh $ 68.72 $ 64.23 Energy capacity under management 884 MW 772 MW

(1) Cost to mine a Bitcoin (excluding hosted facilities) is equivalent to the all-in electricity cost to mine a Bitcoin at owned facilities and includes our net share of the King Mountain JV. (2) Cost to mine a Bitcoin (or weighted average cost to mine a Bitcoin) is calculated as the sum of total all-in electricity expense and hosting expense divided by Bitcoin mined during the respective periods and includes our net share of the King Mountain JV. (3) Weighted average revenue per Bitcoin mined is calculated as the sum of total self-mining revenue divided by Bitcoin mined during the respective periods and includes our net share of the King Mountain JV; it excludes our discontinued operations at Drumheller, Alberta. (4) Bitcoin mined includes our net share of the King Mountain JV and excludes our discontinued operations at Drumheller, Alberta. Bitcoin mined excluding our net share of the King Mountain JV was 592 and 326 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Select First Quarter 2024 Financial Results



Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024 increased by 231% to $51.7 million from $15.6 million in the prior year period, and consisted of $30.4 million in Digital Assets Mining revenue, $9.2 million in Managed Services revenue, $3.3 million in High Performance Computing - Colocation and Cloud revenue, and $8.8 million in Other revenue. Other consists primarily of hosting services revenue and equipment sales, if any.

Cost of revenue exclusive of depreciation and amortization for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $28.1 million versus $8.5 million in the prior year period, and consisted of $16.6 million in cost of revenue for Digital Assets Mining, $2.8 million in cost of revenue for Managed Services, $2.6 million in cost of revenue for High Performance Computing - Colocation and Cloud, and $6.2 million in cost of revenue for Other.

Depreciation and amortization expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $11.5 million compared to $2.9 million for the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by property and equipment acquired as part of the Business Combination and an increase in the number of miners at the US sites. Additionally, during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, management performed an operational efficiency review of its mining fleet, which resulted in a change in the expected useful life of some of its mining equipment. The result was an increase in depreciation expense of $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

General and administration expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were $20.0 million versus $6.4 million in the prior year period. This increase was driven by a $3.4 million increase in stock-based compensation, $2.9 million in restructuring costs due to optimization initiatives during the quarter, $1.4 million in expenses related to the February 2024 acquisition of four power plants in Ontario, Canada in partnership with Macquarie Equipment Finance Ltd., and $5.9 million related to headcount and other general and administration expenses acquired as part of the Business Combination and to support the growth of the Company.

Net income attributable to Hut 8 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 increased to $250.9 million, compared to $17.3 million in the prior year period. The Company previously opted for early adoption of ASU 2023-08, the new FASB fair value accounting rules, which resulted in a gain of $274.6 million. Prior year period net income included a gain from debt extinguishment of $23.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2024 increased to $297.0 million, compared to $11.1 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by the $274.6 million fair value gain on digital assets, higher average price per Bitcoin mined, and additional profitable revenue from Managed Services.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company's Bitcoin holdings are marked at fair value and totaled $648.9 million, based on 9,102 Bitcoin held in reserve. Of this total, 7,230 Bitcoin, valued at $515.4 million, remained unencumbered as of March 31, 2024.

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss), and an explanation of this measure has been provided in the table included below in this press release.



Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to results determined in accordance with GAAP, Hut 8 relies on Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its business, measure its performance, and make strategic decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted by the removal of non-recurring transactions, depreciation and amortization embedded in the equity in earnings (losses) from an unconsolidated joint venture, foreign exchange gains or losses, the impairment of long-lived assets, net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest, and stock-based compensation expense in the period presented. You are encouraged to evaluate each of these adjustments and the reasons the Company's Board and management team consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis.

The Company's Board and management team use Adjusted EBITDA to assess its financial performance because it allows them to compare operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of capital structure (such as varying levels of interest expense and income), asset base (such as depreciation and amortization), and other items (such as non-recurring transactions mentioned above) that impact the comparability of financial results from period to period.

Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in such presentation. The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. There can be no assurance that the Company will not modify the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA in the future, and any such modification may be material. Adjusted EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results as reported under GAAP. Because Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in the industry, the Company's definition of this non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing its utility.

Hut 8 Corp. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, Increase (in USD thousands) 2024 2023 (Decrease) Revenue: Digital Assets Mining $ 30,357 $ 7,646 $ 22,711 Managed Services 9,235 5,527 3,708 High Performance Computing - Colocation and Cloud 3,326 - 3,326 Other 8,823 2,474 6,349 Total revenue 51,741 15,647 36,094 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below): Cost of revenue - Digital Assets Mining 16,622 6,079 10,543 Cost of revenue - Managed Services 2,761 2,383 378 Cost of revenue - High Performance Computing - Colocation and Cloud 2,589 - 2,589 Cost of revenue - Other 6,175 45 6,130 Total cost of revenue 28,147 8,507 19,640 Operating expenses: Depreciation and amortization 11,472 2,904 8,568 General and administrative expenses 19,999 6,375 13,624 Gains on digital assets (274,574) - (274,574) (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment (190) 445 (635) Realized gain on sale of digital assets - (1,372) 1,372 Impairment of digital assets - 563 (563) Total operating (income) expenses (243,293) 8,915 (252,208) Operating income (loss) 266,887 (1,775) 268,662 Other (expense) income: Foreign exchange loss (2,399) - (2,399) Interest expense (6,281) (7,575) 1,294 Gain on debt extinguishment - 23,683 (23,683) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint venture 4,522 3,284 1,238 Total other (expense) income (4,158) 19,392 (23,550) Income from continuing operations before taxes 262,729 17,617 245,112 Income tax provision (4,396) (289) (4,107) Net income from continuing operations $ 258,333 $ 17,328 $ 241,005 Loss from discontinued operations (7,626) - (7,626) Net income 250,707 17,328 233,379 Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 169 - 169 Net income attributable to Hut 8 Corp. $ 250,876 $ 17,328 $ 233,548 Net income $ 250,707 $ 17,328 $ 233,379 Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustments (11,074) - (11,074) Total comprehensive income (loss) 239,633 17,328 222,305 Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest 134 - 134 Comprehensive income attributable to Hut 8 Corp. $ 239,767 $ 17,328 $ 222,439

Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:

Three Months Ended March 31, Increase (in USD thousands) 2024 2023 (Decrease) Net income $ 250,707 $ 17,328 $ 233,379 Interest expense 6,281 7,575 (1,294) Income tax provision 4,396 289 4,107 Depreciation and amortization 11,472 2,904 8,568 Gain on debt extinguishment - (23,683) 23,683 Share of unconsolidated joint venture depreciation and amortization(1) 5,349 5,252 97 Foreign exchange loss 2,399 - 2,399 (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment (190) 445 (635) Non-recurring transactions(2) 4,300 - 4,300 Loss from discontinued operations 7,626 - 7,626 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 169 - 169 Stock-based compensation expense 4,474 1,034 3,440 Adjusted EBITDA $ 296,983 $ 11,144 $ 285,839

(1) Net of the accretion of fair value differences of depreciable and amortizable assets included in equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint venture in the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) in accordance with ASC 323. See Note 8. Investment in unconsolidated joint venture of the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further detail. (2) Non-recurring transactions for the three months ended March 31, 2024 represent approximately $1.4 million of transaction costs related to the Far North acquisition and $2.9 million related to restructuring cost.



