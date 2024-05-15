Plug Power, Inc.: Plug to Revolutionize Middle-Mile Delivery with Class 6 Fuel Cell Electric Truck Integration

LATHAM, N.Y., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, has announced its latest innovation: the integration of a Class 6, medium-duty fuel cell electric truck. The integration involves a commercial Class 6 chassis cab with an industry proven electric propulsion system powered by Plug's cutting-edge ProGen fuel cell technology and seamlessly integrated with an industry proven electric propulsion system.

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) are powered by hydrogen and are more efficient than conventional internal combustion engine vehicles. Plug's ProGen technology generates no harmful tailpipe emissions, emitting only water vapor and warm air.

Designed specifically for middle-mile deliveries, this vehicle is engineered for unprecedented range benchmarks of up to 500 miles, a significant advantage compared to battery electric vehicles. This extended range not only enhances operational efficiency but also reduces the need for frequent downtime associated with battery recharging, resulting in saved time and resources.

Beyond its extended range tailored for optimal payload capacity crucial to middle-mile deliveries, this vehicle distinguishes itself from many other heavy-duty counterparts by not requiring a commercial driver's license (CDL) for operation, offering a more accessible solution for adoption in operations.

"Plug continues to lead charge in developing and deploying hydrogen fuel cell solutions for electric vehicle platforms," said Plug CEO Andy Marsh. "Our ProGen engine, built on decades of operational experience, offers unmatched benefits for middle-mile delivery-range, rapid fueling, cargo volume optimization, and higher power densities."

The product is currently in its final integration and testing phase and is expected to commence on-road operational pilots this summer in collaboration with Plug's key market leader logistics customers. This next phase will provide valuable real-world data and feedback, further optimizing the truck's performance for commercial deployment.

To learn more about Plug's ProGen engine, visit: https://www.plugpower.com/fuel-cell-power/progen/

About Plug

Plug is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation, to help its customers meet their business goals and decarbonize the economy. In creating the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, the company has deployed more than 69,000 fuel cell systems and over 250 fueling stations, more than anyone else in the world, and is the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen.

With plans to operate a green hydrogen highway across North America and Europe, Plug built a state-of-the-art Gigafactory to produce electrolyzers and fuel cells and is developing multiple green hydrogen production plants targeting commercial operation by year-end 2028. Plug delivers its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple environments, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com.

Plug Power Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve significant risks and uncertainties about Plug Power Inc. ("Plug"), including but not limited to statements about: Plug's expectations regarding the final integration and testing phase of its Class 6, medium-duty fuel cell electric truck, including the timing of commencement of on-road operational pilots, and Plug's expectations regarding the truck's optimization for commercial deployment. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Plug in general, see Plug's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" section of Plug's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, Plug's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and Plug undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information.

Plug Media Contact

Fatimah Nouilati

Allison

PlugPR@allisonworldwide.com