15.05.2024
ORKELA, UAB: Notice Regarding Uab "orkela" Financial Statements for 3-Month Period Ended 31 March 2024

Basic data about the Company

UAB "Orkela" (hereinafter - the Company) is a private limited liability company registered with the State Enterprise Centre of Registers on 24 September 2015.

Legal address: Jogailos st. 4, Vilnius. The Company has no branches or representative offices.

The Company's main activity is real estate development and construction. The Company owns a land plot and building complex in Vilnius, at Vasario 16 st. 1. The Company is developing a lyceum and hotel complex next to the Church and Monastery of the Apostles St. Philip and James. The Company expects to complete the Project in 2024.

Highlights of first quarter of 2024

  • In January 2024, the Company issued one tranche of bonds consisting of 11 066 units (EUR 11 066 000 nominal value) out of its total bond issue with a nominal value of EUR 40 million.

During first quarter of 2024 the Company invested EUR 1,9 million in the development of the project. During this period the Company incurred EUR 55,1 thousand of costs, related to the project development, and EUR 808,0 thousand of project financing costs.

As at 31 March 2024 the Company's assets amount to EUR 35 821 thousand (31 December 2023 - EUR 33 933 thousand).

More information:

Director of UAB "Orkela"

Anastasija Pociene

Anastasija.Pociene@lordslb.lt
+370 671 16 232


