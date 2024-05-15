CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.: CERo Therapeutics, Inc. Provides Corporate Update for Shareholders

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq:CERO) ("CERo") an innovative immunotherapy company seeking to advance the next generation of engineered T cell therapeutics that employ phagocytic mechanisms, provides shareholders with a corporate update reviewing activities since its entering the public market.

CERo Chairman and CEO Brian G. Atwood comments, "CERo has undergone significant transformation since the founding of this small private company dedicated to exploring the potential of engineered T cells, to a merger with SPAC Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corporation, with multiple preclinical milestones along the way. The June 2023 initiation of the merger, followed by the February 2024 de-SPAC has positioned the Company as an operating Nasdaq-traded entity, which we believe has been in the highest interest of all our various shareholders. In the meantime we have been diligently completing the pre-clinical studies and documentation tasks necessary to initiate clinical trials after acceptance of an Investigational New Drug Application with the FDA.

"In March 2024, we announced the publication of "Therapeutic Targeting of TIM-4-L With Engineered T Cells for Acute Myeloid Leukemia" in Clinical Cancer Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. The paper is a composite of preclinical studies analyzing what we established as our lead clinical candidate CER-1236 in targeting Acute Myelogenous Leukemia (AML) tumor cells from human patients, and the candidate's killing effects on these tumor cells. These outcomes are a snapshot of a previous paper the Company published in May 2023, "Chimeric TIM-4 receptor-modified T cells targeting phosphatidylserine mediates both cytotoxic antitumor responses and phagocytic uptake of tumor associated antigen for T cell cross-presentation."Published in Molecular Therapy, this was the first published review of our mechanism of action, for which the subsequent paper provided additional evidence in another cancer, AML.

"We are now diligently completing our IND-enabling work, from toxicology studies to completing manufacturing runs to meet cGMP standards, all in the interest of submitting an application to the FDA in the near term. The additional studies will also likely result in submissions to peer reviewed venues such as medical conferences and publications to help gain additional validation of this extensive work. We anticipate providing status updates to our shareholders, including presentations at upcoming investor conferences, potential growth of our intellectual property portfolio, and progress on other programs beyond AML, as it is made and through other methods of communication, as appropriate. In the meantime, we remain grateful to our shareholders and to the scientific community for its embrace of what we believe is game changing science with significant potential to alter the way we treat cancer," concluded Mr. Atwood.

About CERo Therapeutics, Inc.

CERo is an innovative immunotherapy company advancing the development of next generation engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its proprietary approach to T cell engineering, which enables it to integrate certain desirable characteristics of both innate and adaptive immunity into a single therapeutic construct, is designed to engage the body's full immune repertoire to achieve optimized cancer therapy. This novel cellular immunotherapy platform is expected to redirect patient-derived T cells to eliminate tumors by building in engulfment pathways that employ phagocytic mechanisms to destroy cancer cells, creating what CERo refers to as Chimeric Engulfment Receptor T cells ("CER-T"). CERo believes the differentiated activity of CER-T cells will afford them greater therapeutic application than currently approved chimeric antigen receptor ("CAR-T") cell therapy, as the use of CER-T may potentially span both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. CERo anticipates initiating clinical trials for its lead product candidate, CER-1236, in 2024 for hematological malignancies.

Forward-Looking Statements

