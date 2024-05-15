Actinogen announced a capital increase of up to A$8.9m on 3 May, consisting of a A$5.0m (gross) placement along with a shareholder rights offering ('entitlement offer') designed to raise up to A$3.9m (gross) from existing shareholders. The closing date of the rights offer is 29 May and, given that Actinogen shares are currently trading at c A$0.028, we assume full exercise of the rights offering in Q424 (Q2 CY24). The company expects that the proceeds (assuming full exercise of the rights offering) will extend its operating runway beyond the interim results release of the first 100 patients of the XanaMIA Phase IIb study in cognitive impairment (CI) in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD), expected in mid-CY25. These results and the results from the XanaCIDD Phase IIa study in patients with CI associated with major depressive disorder (MDD), expected in early Q3 CY24, represent major potential value inflection points, and Actinogen is now funded past these two key catalysts. Our risk-adjusted net present value (rNPV) is A$544m (vs A$528m previously).

