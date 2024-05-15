Secures Purchase Order for BlueScan Solution from a European Medical Device Manufacturer

NUBURU, Inc. ("NUBURU" or the "Company") (NYSE American: BURU), a leading innovator in high-power and high-brightness industrial blue laser technology, today announced it has received a purchase order for its BlueScan solution from Blueacre Technology, a medical device manufacturer based in Dundalk, Ireland. The BL laser will be integrated by Blueacre with scan head optics to produce a versatile welding system for the manufacture of a range of precision medical devices.

The order is a natural extension of the Company's market focus in the electric vehicle industry, next-generation computers, consumer electronics and communication (3C) device manufacturing, and medical devices. The NUBURU blue laser addresses the need for a non-contact, high-speed process with low-to-no defects for manufacturing batteries and electric vehicles by replacing slower methods like ultrasonic and resistance welding, which represent multibillion-dollar equipment spent today due to their high cost of operations. It can work with copper, aluminum, titanium, and stainless steel, facilitate the manufacture of electric vehicle batteries, and address the tens of thousands of welds in an electric vehicle.

David Gillen, Managing Director and owner of Blueacre Technology commented: Blue wavelength light is absorbed better by metals than infra-red sources. Blue, therefore, reduces the heat input into the material, reducing the risk of heat damage to critical medical components. We are excited to add blue lasers to our range of equipment."

Brian Knaley, CEO of NUBURU commented: "Our focus remains on providing world-class solutions to our customers' most challenging processes. These solutions are critical when welding disparate materials in a precision environment like medical device manufacturing. Blueacre will prove to be a world class partner in this important market segment of medical device manufacturing which is indicatively worth $6 billion according to AMPOWER 2022."

The purchase order for NUBURU's BlueScan solution by Blueacre Technology follows a successful Phase II contract award by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration ("NASA") through its Small Business Innovation Research ("SBIR") to advance blue laser power transmission technology as a unique solution to dramatically reduce the size and weight of the equipment needed for Lunar and Martian applications.

About NUBURU

Founded in 2015, NUBURU, Inc. (NYSEAM: BURU) is a developer and manufacturer of industrial blue lasers that leverage fundamental physics and their high-brightness, high-power design to produce faster, higher quality welds and parts than current lasers can provide in laser welding and additive manufacturing of copper, gold, aluminum and other industrially important metals. NUBURU's industrial blue lasers produce minimal to defect-free welds that are up to eight times faster than the traditional approaches all with the flexibility inherent to laser processing. For more information, please visit www.nuburu.net.

About Blueacre Technology

Blueacre Technology was founded in 2005 to provide contract manufacturing solutions to the Medical Device industry. Its world-leading laser micromachining capability allow it to provide its global customers with high quality micro-devices and sub-assemblies in aa range of both metals and polymers. For more information, please visit https://blueacretechnology.com

Forward-Looking Statements

