Georgia Housing & Finance Authority Elevates Investor Relations with BondLink

Authority launches new financial transparency website to educate stakeholders and bolster investor engagement

Today, the Georgia Housing & Finance Authority ("the Authority") proudly unveiled its latest initiative in collaboration with BondLink: a state-of-the-art investor relations website - GeorgiaHFABonds.com . This refreshed platform marks a significant milestone in the Authority's commitment to transparency and accessibility throughout its financial operations.

The new investor relations website serves as a centralized hub for municipal investors, providing seamless access to important documents, project updates, bond sale notices, news stories, and more. The Authority's announcement underscores its dedication to fostering stronger connections with the investment community, enhancing data availability, and promoting financial stability.

The Authority joins a leading group of housing issuers across the country trusting BondLink to power their investor relations, which includes the New York State Housing Finance Authority, RIHousing, Illinois Housing Development Authority, and Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. Both the State of Georgia and the City of Atlanta have also embraced similar programs with BondLink.

"We remain committed to our mission of providing affordable housing and promoting economic development across Georgia," said William Dews, Chief Financial Officer at the Authority. "Our collaboration with BondLink represents a strategic effort to enhance transparency, showcase our commitment to responsible governance, and provide investors with the necessary tools to make informed decisions about our programs so we can achieve our goals."

Colin MacNaught, CEO and co-founder of BondLink, commended the Authority's proactive approach to investor relations, stating, "We're honored to partner with the Authority in this endeavor. By leveraging our platform, they have the resources to optimize its communication efforts and reach a broader investor base. The initiative really exemplifies their forward-thinking approach to financial management."

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to explore the Authority's new investor relations website at GeorgiaHFABonds.com . Visitors can sign up for alerts to stay informed about the Authority's latest updates.

ABOUT GEORGIA HOUSING & FINANCE AUTHORITY

The Georgia Housing and Finance Authority ("the Authority") was created in 1991 as a body corporate and politic and is deemed an instrumentality of the State and a public corporation performing an essential governmental function. The Authority's goal is to provide every Georgia citizen the opportunity to have access to safe and affordable housing, no matter their community or income. A community's housing options are key building blocks in the community fabric, and the Authority works with local governments, housing authorities, for-profit and nonprofit developers, community groups, and landlords statewide to meet the housing and community needs of all Georgians.

ABOUT BONDLINK

BondLink, the cloud-based investor relations and debt management platform for the municipal bond market, helps issuers engage more bond investors through transparency and actionable insights. Founded by CEO Colin MacNaught, who spent seven years issuing nearly $25 billion in bonds on behalf of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and CTO Carl Query, BondLink went live in 2016. BondLink provides its issuer clients with tools to manage their capital financing programs more efficiently while providing investors with the interim financial reports and data they need to close information gaps and make informed decisions through a single platform. BondLink clients issued more than $58 billion in bonds in 2023 and the company is backed by top investors within the municipal bond market, including Intercontinental Exchange and Franklin Templeton. Headquartered in Boston, BondLink was recently named to the 2024 GovTech 100, marking its sixth consecutive appearance on the annual list. For more information, visit www.bondlink.com, and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

