NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toggle AI, a leading provider of innovative artificial intelligence solutions for investing used by hedge funds and leading Wall Street banks and brokerages today announced they are acquiring Atom Finance, a leading financial data and analysis platform.

Atom Finance is a top provider of frontend infrastructure for banks, brokerages, wealth managers and fintechs. The acquisition will enable Toggle AI to enhance its offering by incorporating Atom Finance's robust suite of features, expanding its data universe, and providing users with an even more comprehensive investing experience.

As part of the acquisition, SoftBank and General Catalyst, both prominent players in the venture capital landscape, will join Toggle AI's cap table. This strategic arrangement underscores the collaborative effort to solidify Toggle AI's position as a leader in intelligent investing solutions.

"Joining forces with Toggle AI is an exciting new chapter for Atom," said Ivan Zlatar, CEO of Atom Finance and now CRO of Toggle AI. "Our combined technology will build a groundbreaking new platform for the financial services industry."

Offering customized solutions, Toggle AI partners with a select number of clients in the financial industry. Toggle Terminal provides investors with a unique window into their portfolio, clearly highlighting what is driving their securities and how it might impact their holdings. Based in New York, London, and Tokyo, Toggle AI is led by a team of industry veterans.

"We are thrilled to welcome Atom Finance into the Toggle AI family. By integrating Atom's expertise and resources into our ecosystem, we will unlock new opportunities to provide value and insight for our users," said Jan Szilagyi, CEO and co-founder of TOGGLE. "Together, we will continue to push boundaries, and empower investors with the tools they need to thrive in today's dynamic markets."

The acquisition of Atom Finance represents a significant milestone for Toggle AI as it continues to disrupt the financial technology landscape and help investors worldwide.

About Toggle

Toggle AI is a generative AI fintech startup that caters to institutional investors by delivering curated insights on individual securities and broader portfolios. Toggle Terminal combines natural language UX with institutional-grade analytics, offering investors a comprehensive view of their portfolio and its driving factors. Founded in 2019, Toggle AI operates globally with offices in New York, London, and Tokyo.

