Mittwoch, 15.05.2024
Victoria Gold: Fulminanter Aufstieg zum Produzenten und Analysten-Favorit! Hohe Kursziele!
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment in XXL due to reverse split (167/24)

The following information is based on a press release from XXL ASA (XXL)
published on May 14, 2024. 

The Board of XXL has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled
for June 4, 2024, approves a reverse stock split whereby one hundred (100)
existing shares will be consolidated into one (1) new share. The Ex-date is yet
to be determined. Provided that the AGM approves the reverse split, NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and
gross return forwards/futures in XXL (XXL). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1222195
