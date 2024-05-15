NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment in XXL due to reverse split (167/24)

The following information is based on a press release from XXL ASA (XXL) published on May 14, 2024. The Board of XXL has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for June 4, 2024, approves a reverse stock split whereby one hundred (100) existing shares will be consolidated into one (1) new share. The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the AGM approves the reverse split, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in XXL (XXL). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1222195