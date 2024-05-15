Strategic partnership enables companies to combine technology offerings and streamline NGS workflows

Genomics solutions provider Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) and Bio-IT company Molecular Health have entered into a global multi-year agreement, starting in the U.S., to integrate their next generation sequencing (NGS) capabilities. The partnership pairs IDT's Archer NGS research assay platform with Molecular Health's variant annotation and reporting software to equip molecular researchers with tertiary analysis for their NGS data, maximizing lab efficiency and streamlining genomics data workflows to accelerate cancer discoveries. The collaboration also extends access to research customers in the genomic profiling space through IDT's nationwide footprint.

"NGS remains a critical research tool used to understand the biology and pathology of cancer," said Steve Wowk, Vice President/General Manager, Gene Reading Business Unit at IDT. "As the pace of innovation drives the cancer research community's understanding of how biomarkers are associated with the onset, progression and treatment of disease, their research now requires more complete tools inclusive of high-performance chemistries along with the ability to manage and annotate an ever-expanding biomarker knowledgebase. Our partnership with Molecular Health reflects another step toward our goal of delivering on our customers' needs and solving their problems by equipping them with a more efficient path to advance genomic discoveries through NGS in support of the fight against cancer."

The rapid discovery of variants that impacted the scientific field over the past five years has generated increased market demand for large targeted NGS panels, and scientists are now focused on harnessing the volume of information that these assays provide. Since the acquisition of Archer NGS research assays in 2022, IDT has been innovating on the Archer NGS platform, as reflected by this strategic partnership and three new cancer-focused product releases in 2023, including the launch of new automation-friendly liquid reagents, and RNA- and DNA-based research assays aimed at comprehensive profiling inclusive of complex genomic signatures. This continued expansion of IDT's NGS tools portfolio has been critical for researchers looking to advance cancer discoveries.

"Cancer and other diseases can be caused by inherited or acquired genetic conditions. Understanding the consequences of mutations requires precise data generation and analysis," said Friedrich von Bohlen, PhD, CEO of Molecular Health. "The combination of IDT's and Molecular Health's NGS products and expertise enables high-quality, end-to-end integration plus a deep understanding of sequencing data. Our proprietary Dataome knowledge base allows clients to go beyond the generation of genomic data. It provides contextualization of variants to unlock the value of the data for researchers in the growing field of molecular profiling and discovery."

About IDT

For more than 35 years, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (IDT) has empowered genomics laboratories with an oligonucleotide manufacturing process unlike anyone else in the industry, with the most advanced synthesis, modification, purification, and quality control capabilities available. Since its founding in 1987, IDT has progressed from a leading oligo manufacturer to a genomics solutions provider supporting key application areas such as next generation sequencing, CRISPR genome editing, synthetic biology, digital PCR, and RNA interference. IDT manufactures products used by scientists researching many forms of cancer and most inherited and infectious diseases.

Seeking to fulfill its mission of accelerating the pace of genomics, IDT acquired Archer NGS Research Assays in December 2022. When combined with its existing solutions, the expanded portfolio helps realize the shared vision of enabling researchers to rapidly move from the lab to life-changing advances.

IDT's infrastructure supports customers around the globe with manufacturing headquarters situated in Coralville, Iowa, USA, and additional manufacturing sites in San Diego, California, USA; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Leuven, Belgium; and Singapore.

IDT is proud to be part of Danaher. Danaher's science and technology leadership puts IDT's solutions at the forefront of the industry, so they can reach more people. Being part of Danaher means we can offer unparalleled breadth and depth of expertise and solutions to our customers.

Together with Danaher's other businesses across biotechnology, diagnostics, and life sciences, we unlock the transformative potential of cutting-edge science and technology to improve billions of lives every day.

For more information about IDT, visit www.idtdna.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

Disclaimer: RUO For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. Unless otherwise agreed to in writing, IDT does not intend these products to be used in clinical applications and does not warrant their fitness or suitability for any clinical diagnostic use.

About Molecular Health

Molecular Health is a leading provider of data-driven software technology and solutions. For more than 10 years, Molecular Health has been dedicated to building software solutions that leverage a unique symbiosis of human expertise, state-of-the-art data curation, and deep analytics. The company's mission is to transform the world's biomedical knowledge into actionable insights. In the partnership with IDT, Molecular Health offers leading-edge software for analyzing genetic and molecular data.

Outside of this partnership, Molecular Health offers Pharma AI solutions for indication and biomarker finding, target identification, trial design and endpoint optimization, and safety prediction based on the Dataome technology. Molecular Health's proprietary Dataome technology integrates and contextualizes biomedical, molecular and drug-related data to provide a profound understanding of the etiology of health and disease conditions. For more information about Molecular Health, please visit www.molecularhealth.com.

