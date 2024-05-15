Net Savings Link Inc: NSAV Announces Pink Current Status on OTC Markets

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC PINK:NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced today that the Company has been upgraded to Pink Current status on OTC Markets effective this morning.

The upgrade to Pink Current status reflects the Company's commitment to transparency and adherence to the OTC Markets' Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines. Following the market close today, NSAV plans to release its Q1 2024 financial results, affirming its ongoing compliance and operational progress.

Highlights of Recent Operational Achievements:

User Growth: As detailed in our previous update on May 14, 2024, NSAV experienced a significant surge in platform engagement, adding 186,819 new accounts between May 13 and the morning of May 14. This increase is part of a broader expansion, totaling 535,597 new users since the initiation of our strategic marketing partnership with MyAirDropAlert.com https://www.myairdropalert.com (MADA).

Expanded Services: NSAVx https://nsavx.com/ has broadened its service offerings to include new cryptocurrencies such as ETN, VET, XEC, OM, and ASTR. Additionally, the platform has enhanced fiat transaction capabilities, now supporting multiple currencies including USD, GBP, EUR, AED, AUD, BRL, CAD, TRY, HKD, and MXN for both deposits and withdrawals.

Innovation in Payment Integration: The company is in the advanced testing stages of a new FIAT onramp and offramp solution, alongside credit card onramp integration. This development is aimed at bolstering NSAV's competitive edge globally and catering to the diverse financial needs of its expanding user base.

NSAV released the following statement, "We view surpassing half a million users as a critical milestone in NSAVs growth trajectory. Our team remains dedicated to scaling up our technological offerings and maintaining a strong position in the rapidly evolving sectors of cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital assets,"

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (CEX) website can be accessed at https://nsavx.com/

The AirdropX.co website can be accessed at https://www.airdropx.co/

The NSAVx Token website can be accessed at https://www.nsavxtoken.com/nsavx-token

The NSAVx Discord Server can be accessed at https://discord.com/invite/7Q2Vv5NmKd

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsav_tech

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

Contact

Net Savings Link, Inc.

info@nsavholdinginc.com

Media Contact

Organization: Net Savings Link Inc

Contact Person: James Tilton

Website: https://www.nsavholdinginc.com

Email: info@nsavholdinginc.com

Contact Number: +17185698815

Address: 26 Grosvenor Street, Mayfair

Address 2: W1K4QW

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

SOURCE: Net Savings Link Inc

View the original press release on accesswire.com