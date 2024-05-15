

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York released a report on Wednesday showing regional manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted at a slightly faster rate in the month of May.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index edged down to a negative 15.6 in May from a negative 14.3 in April, with a negative reading indicating contraction. Economists had expected the index to rise to a negative 10.0.



Looking ahead, the New York Fed said optimism about the outlook remained subdued, although firms still expect conditions to improve over the next six months.



