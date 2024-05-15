Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.05.2024
Victoria Gold: Fulminanter Aufstieg zum Produzenten und Analysten-Favorit! Hohe Kursziele!
15.05.2024 | 15:00
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.: Newgen Partners with ASEAN Business Partners to Expand its Reach in Southeast Asia

The partnership marks a significant step towards driving digital transformation and innovation in the Southeast Asian banking landscape

NOIDA, India, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of low-code platform, announced a strategic partnership with ASEAN Business Partners (ABP) - a renowned multi-disciplinary professional services firm specializing in assisting international companies, to expand their business in the ASEAN region.

Newgen_Logo

Through this collaboration, Newgen aims to leverage ABP's vast expertise and local presence to introduce its advanced banking solutions to Southeast Asian markets, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand. With a focus on onboarding, lending, and trade finance solutions, Newgen intends to empower Southeast Asian enterprises with its industry-recognized low-code platform.

The configurable low-code platform - NewgenONE - will enable banking leaders to unify front-, middle-, and back-office functions, infuse intelligence into operations, and achieve end-to-end automation, at scale, across thousands of bank-wide applications and processes.

On the partnership, Sumit Dutta, Founder and CEO of ASEAN Business Partners, said, "I am delighted to announce the partnership between Newgen and ABP. We are committed to identifying and introducing the best of global technology into the fast-growing ASEAN market and are privileged to partner with a global IT pioneer to add value."

"As ASEAN companies adopt technology to enhance productivity and cut costs, we believe our clients will value Newgen's innovative solutions, characterized by its customer-centric approach and commitment," he further added.

Meanwhile, Pramod Kumar, Head of Business - APAC, Newgen Software, said, "We're excited by the potential for a positive change. The NewgenONE platform is designed to be a game-changer for banking leaders and teaming up with ABP brings even more expertise to the table, and we're excited to accelerate digital progress in the region."

About ASEAN Business Partners

ASEAN Business Partners is a multi-disciplinary professional services firm specializing in assisting international companies start and grow their business in ASEAN. They are passionate about ASEAN, the highest growth market in the world, and believe it will be the market of choice for forward-looking international companies.

About Newgen Software

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, communication management, and AI/ML. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low-code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2106118/4096284/Newgen_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/newgen-partners-with-asean-business-partners-to-expand-its-reach-in-southeast-asia-302146336.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
