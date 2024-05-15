Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Victoria Gold: Fulminanter Aufstieg zum Produzenten und Analysten-Favorit! Hohe Kursziele!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J4AC | ISIN: US37253A1034 | Ticker-Symbol: QA4A
Stuttgart
15.05.24
08:07 Uhr
47,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
GENTHERM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENTHERM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,60047,40016:30
ACCESSWIRE
15.05.2024 | 15:02
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gentherm and US Med-Equip Partnership Expands Blanketrol Distribution and Field Service Program

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / US Med-Equip, a leading provider of hospital medical equipment rentals, sales, biomedical and asset management solutions, has partnered with Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), a leading manufacturer of patient temperature management systems, to expand distribution of Gentherm's Blanketrol® System in the United States healthcare market.

Photo Credit: Gentherm Medical



The agreement enables hospitals nationwide that rely on US Med-Equip to purchase Gentherm's Blanketrol III Hyper-Hypothermia device, Maxi-Therm® Lite water blankets, Kool-Kits® and an industry-leading four-year total warranty package.

The Blanketrol System, trusted by clinicians for over 60 years, can be used in nearly any situation where a clinician needs a Hyperthermia-Hypothermia System to support the management of a patient's temperature, ranging from fever to Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy in newborns, to patients suffering from cardiac arrest and other traumatic, ischemic events.

The new partnership also offers Field Service and Preventative Maintenance plans to hospital customers, leveraging US Med-Equip's extensive team of field service technicians. By utilizing US Med-Equip's Gentherm-certified technicians, hospitals ensure their devices are operating effectively, protecting their investment, and minimizing unforeseen downtime.

"The relationship with US Med-Equip is incredibly exciting and leverages our respective strengths, adding significant value for our customers," said Gentherm Medical's Senior Vice President and General Manager, Steve Fletcher. "Combining our temperature management expertise with US Med-Equip's long-standing hospital relationships and superior customer service and field support allows us to deliver a comprehensive solution to hospitals."

US Med-Equip and Gentherm share in the commitment to support healthcare professionals in improving patient outcomes.

"Our partnership with Gentherm bolsters our unrelenting commitment to healthcare heroes seeking smarter solutions that uphold the highest standard of care for every patient seeking comfort and healing," Greg Salario, US Med-Equip CEO, said.

About US Med-Equip
US Med-Equip partners with top hospitals across the nation to provide the highest-quality movable medical equipment, beds and therapeutic surfaces for patients in their care.

Contact Information
Buse Kayar
buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: US Med-Equip

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.