Gentherm and US Med-Equip Partnership Expands Blanketrol Distribution and Field Service Program

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / US Med-Equip, a leading provider of hospital medical equipment rentals, sales, biomedical and asset management solutions, has partnered with Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), a leading manufacturer of patient temperature management systems, to expand distribution of Gentherm's Blanketrol® System in the United States healthcare market.





The agreement enables hospitals nationwide that rely on US Med-Equip to purchase Gentherm's Blanketrol III Hyper-Hypothermia device, Maxi-Therm® Lite water blankets, Kool-Kits® and an industry-leading four-year total warranty package.

The Blanketrol System, trusted by clinicians for over 60 years, can be used in nearly any situation where a clinician needs a Hyperthermia-Hypothermia System to support the management of a patient's temperature, ranging from fever to Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy in newborns, to patients suffering from cardiac arrest and other traumatic, ischemic events.

The new partnership also offers Field Service and Preventative Maintenance plans to hospital customers, leveraging US Med-Equip's extensive team of field service technicians. By utilizing US Med-Equip's Gentherm-certified technicians, hospitals ensure their devices are operating effectively, protecting their investment, and minimizing unforeseen downtime.

"The relationship with US Med-Equip is incredibly exciting and leverages our respective strengths, adding significant value for our customers," said Gentherm Medical's Senior Vice President and General Manager, Steve Fletcher. "Combining our temperature management expertise with US Med-Equip's long-standing hospital relationships and superior customer service and field support allows us to deliver a comprehensive solution to hospitals."

US Med-Equip and Gentherm share in the commitment to support healthcare professionals in improving patient outcomes.

"Our partnership with Gentherm bolsters our unrelenting commitment to healthcare heroes seeking smarter solutions that uphold the highest standard of care for every patient seeking comfort and healing," Greg Salario, US Med-Equip CEO, said.

US Med-Equip partners with top hospitals across the nation to provide the highest-quality movable medical equipment, beds and therapeutic surfaces for patients in their care.

