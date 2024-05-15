TitleEase LLC: TitleEase Welcomes Black Label Title as Newest Franchisee in Texas

Laura Goddard and Matthew Goddard Have Opened Title Agency Black Label Title LLC

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / TitleEase, the leading franchisor in the real estate title and settlement services industry, proudly announces the addition of Black Label Title LLC as its newest franchisee, dedicated to serving the Texas market with distinction.

Laura Goddard and Matthew Goddard, the dynamic duo behind Black Label Title, expressed their excitement about the partnership, stating, "Joining forces with TitleEase presents an exciting opportunity for us to open a company providing title services to the Texas market. Black Label Title is committed to delivering excellence and efficiency in every transaction, ensuring a seamless experience for our clients. We are honored to partner with TitleEase and look forward to making a positive impact in the real estate industry."

Joe D'Urso, CEO of TitleEase, shared his enthusiasm for the expansion, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Black Label Title to the TitleEase family. Laura Goddard and Matthew Goddard bring not only expertise but also a strong commitment to service excellence. Their dedication to their business and the connections they bring will undoubtedly enhance our ability to deliver exceptional title services in Texas. We are proud to partner with Black Label Title and look forward to achieving great success together."

TitleEase, known for offering a streamlined and compliant route for mortgage originators, servicers, and real estate professionals to own and operate their title agency, continues to empower entrepreneurs across the nation. This franchise opportunity allows individuals to possess a valuable asset with built-in enterprise value, eliminating the complexities of building a company from the ground up.

For those in the real estate business looking to enhance their revenue streams, further insights into TitleEase and its exceptional franchise opportunities are available by contacting us at (877) 696-5462 or visiting www.titleeasefranchise.com.

About TitleEase: TitleEase LLC, a proud member of the Lincoln Family of Companies, stands as an innovative franchisor in the real estate title and settlement services sector. We provide franchisees with a turnkey title and closing business that is fully compliant and ready to operate efficiently. TitleEase offers a swift and efficient pathway for real estate-focused entrepreneurs to enter the title business while leveraging their expertise. For more information, contact TitleEase at (877) 696-5462 or visit www.titleeasefranchise.com.

Contact Information

Jason Bilbruck

Vice President of Business Development

jbilbruck@titleease.io

877-696-5462

SOURCE: TitleEase LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.