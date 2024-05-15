FiberLight Expands with Globalinx in Virginia Beach, Enabling Network Connectivity on a Global Scale

Delivery of Wavelength Services up to 400 Gbps to Globalinx offers pivotal access point in fast-growth Hampton Roads, VA region

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / FiberLight, LLC , a fiber infrastructure provider with more than 20 years of experience designing, building, and operating mission-critical, high-bandwidth networks, today announced the expansion of its service offering with a Point of Presence (POP) at the Globalinx data center and cable landing station in Virginia Beach, Virginia. FiberLight will deliver up to one terabit private ethernet service from the data center and subsea landing station to connect anywhere FiberLight has on-net presence, including more than 200 data centers across FiberLight's network.

FiberLight's lit fiber, accessible from the Globalinx Data Center Campus in Virginia Beach, will serve as a key landing point, ensuring seamless connectivity between subsea and terrestrial fiber networks. Located in the Hampton Roads area, home to the world's largest Navy base and the Port of Virginia, the region is evolving into a dynamic tech hub with an IT sector spanning logistics, manufacturing and cybersecurity. FiberLight's POP will deliver secure, high-speed connectivity across its expansive network, catalyzing business expansion.

"Gaining a foothold in this market has been a long-held goal for FiberLight. Through our partnership with Globalinx, we're expanding our reach and delivering fast, secure, and robust infrastructure wherever our clients seek connectivity," said Ron Kormos, FiberLight's Chief Strategy Officer. "There's a large ecosystem of business that flows through this region - from Central and South America to Europe - and we're well positioned to pick up that traffic and deliver low latency data transport solutions. From this pivotal POP in Virginia Beach, we can unlock multiple avenues for growth and meet the diverse networking needs of our clients."

Globalinx Data Centers is a2N+1 carrier-neutral multi-megawatt data center campus, developed to facilitate direct connectivity between subsea fiber and terrestrial fiber systems. As subsea cable tenants transition to terrestrial networks within the Globalinx facility, FiberLight is positioned to deliver fast and secure data transport with speeds of up to 400 gigabits.

"FiberLight has earned a reputation for excellence in the industry, and we're excited to work together to enhance and broaden connectivity options," said Greg Twitt, Founder and President of Globalinx. "While we maintain our carrier neutrality, FiberLight's proven reliability, coupled with their history of successful partnerships with data centers, underscores their expertise and trustworthiness. We're looking forward to a long-term partnership with FiberLight to meet the dynamic needs of our clients and deliver future-forward technology."

FiberLight's Virginia Beach expansion follows the company's recent announcement that it has launched new, diverse pathways from Dallas to central Mexico, and demonstrates the company's continued growth.

"We've long recognized the potential of the Virginia Beach area, situated within the vibrant landscape of Hampton Roads," said Bill Major, FiberLight's CEO. "With sectors such as education, healthcare, and DOD showing sustained growth, this region offers substantial opportunities for FiberLight's expansion. We're excited to expand connectivity options for our clients while also advancing our presence and pursuing new avenues for long-term development."

About Globalinx Data Centers

Globalinx Data Centers is a carrier-neutral multi-megawatt data center campus in Virginia Beach, Virginia, developed to facilitate direct connectivity between subsea fiber and terrestrial fiber systems. The three-phased project boasts 150,000 square-feet of data center space across a 11.5-acre dedicated site. The campus is fortified with high-security, access to more than 30MWs of power through two substations, and direct access to multiple terrestrial and subsea fiber cable systems. The campus also provides direct access to MAREA DUNANT and BRUSA subsea cables connecting Virginia Beach to Europe, South America and beyond. Additionally, Globalinx has four subsea conduits currently under construction in Virginia Beach with a completion prior to the end of this calendar year, terminating at its CLS. Globalinx has recently acquired 43 acres of land for data center development in Virginia Beach.Globalinx also owns subsea and data center infrastructure in the heart of Myrtle Beach SC.

For more information, visit https://www.globalinxdatacenters.com .

About FiberLight

FiberLight builds and operates mission-critical high bandwidth networks to ignite our client's digital transformation. With approximately 19,000 route miles of fiber networks and 230,000 pre-qualified near-net buildings, FiberLight operates in over 430 cities in the U.S. Our service portfolio includes high-capacity Ethernet and Wave Transport Services, Cloud Connect, Dedicated Internet Access, Dark Fiber, and Wireless Backhaul serving domestic and international telecom companies, wireless, wireline, cable, and cloud providers, as well as key players across enterprise, government, and education. For more information, visit https://www.fiberlight.com .

