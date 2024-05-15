Premier Cloud Inc.: Premier Cloud Awarded Google Cloud Data Analytics Services Specialization

Victoria-Based Cloud Solutions Provider Has Acquired Google Cloud's Data Analytics Services Specialization

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / Premier Cloud achieves the Google Cloud Data Analytics Services Specialization designation. This esteemed recognition from Google Cloud validates Premier Cloud's comprehensive capabilities in supporting clients in managing, transforming, and visualizing volumes of data into valuable insights that drive strategic business decisions.









With a track record of working with industry leaders, Premier Cloud shares its success in delivering data analytics projects for Encyclopedia Britannica and Freshprep (public Client Success Stories can be found here), spotlighting Premier Cloud's expertise in migrations, application integrations, and data visualizations using Looker.

"Being recognized with this specialization underscores our technical team's expertise and commitment to excellence in data analytics," said Adel Ben Rzouga, CTO of Premier Cloud. "Our proven track record, driven by our deep technical expertise and innovative solutions, empowers our clients to achieve outstanding business outcomes from their data."

This specialization affirms Premier Cloud's expertise with Google Cloud products, including BigQuery, Dataflow, Dataproc, Pub/Sub, and Looker. These technologies play a crucial role in Premier Cloud's strategy of developing customized solutions for their clients.

Looking ahead, Premier Cloud is dedicated to maintaining its leadership position in the cloud services market by continuing to innovate and by providing its clients with powerful, scalable, and cost-effective cloud solutions.

About Premier Cloud:

Premier Cloud is one of Canada's fastest-growing cloud solutions providers and a Google Cloud Premier Partner. The company helps businesses of all sizes leverage cloud technology to grow and empower their employees. Premier Cloud offers a robust portfolio of services, including cloud migrations, technical support, data visualization, and API management. The company's passionate team is dedicated to guiding organizations through digital transformation and is committed to providing exceptional customer service.

