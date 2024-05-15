Hi Marley & Duck Creek Continue to Demonstrate Simplified Claims Communications

Continuous Innovation Enables Insurers to Deliver Exceptional Policyholder Experiences

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / Hi Marley, creators of the only intelligent conversational platform built for P&C insurance, and Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, are now jointly demonstrating an enhanced integration of the Hi Marley Insurance Cloud with Duck Creek Claims to unify essential claims communication functionality.



Integrating the Hi Marley Insurance Cloud with Duck Creek Claims simplifies the complexity of claims communication and enhances collaboration by streamlining processes. This maximizes claim handler efficiency and delivers an exceptional customer experience for policyholders.

"Effective communications during the claims handling process significantly determines how policyholders feel about their insurance company, and we're focused on enhancing this 'moment of truth' interaction," said Robert Fletcher, Senior Partner Manager at Duck Creek Technologies. "I'm excited to see our partnership with leader Hi Marley continue to grow for the benefit of our mutual customers, their policyholders, and all involved in the claims settlement process."

Through an integrated experience, operators can use Hi Marley functionality directly within Duck Creek Claims to create cases, send automated messages, receive media files and more. Features such as shared case notes, scheduled messages, and automatic transcript upload help significantly improve adjuster efficiency and accuracy by eliminating repetitive actions between systems. And policyholders appreciate staying informed through a single text thread communication channel for the duration of the claim.

"By partnering with market-leading innovator Duck Creek, who values insurer and customer satisfaction the way we do, Hi Marley delivers a faster, easier and more robust policyholder experience," says Jay Guden, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Hi Marley "Insurers viewing a demonstration of our integrated solution will see firsthand how we make the claims process better for all involved."

For more information about the Hi Marley Insurance Cloud-Duck Creek Claims integration, click here.

About Hi Marley

Hi Marley is the first intelligent conversational platform built for P&C insurance and powered by SMS. Designed by insurance professionals, Hi Marley enables lovable, convenient conversations across the entire ecosystem, saving money and time for carriers while building customer loyalty through delightful interactions. Hi Marley's industry-leading collaboration, coaching and analytics capabilities deliver crucial insights that streamline carrier operations while enabling a frictionless customer engagement experience. The solution is made for the enterprise; it's fast to deploy, easy to use and seamlessly integrates with core insurance systems. Through its advanced conversational technology, Hi Marley reduces friction - empowering innovative carriers to reinvent the customer and employee experience. Learn more at www.himarley.com

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information - LinkedIn and X.

