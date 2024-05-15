Entergy Corporation: Entergy Empowers Future Innovators at the Bayou Regional FIRST Robotics Competition

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / Recently, Entergy was the presenting sponsor for the Bayou Regional FIRST Robotics Competition held at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner, Louisiana. This week-long event is not just a competition, it serves as an annual celebration of science, technology, engineering, and math, or STEM, that plays a crucial role in shaping the future of our youth.

The competition brought together hundreds of high school students from across the region, country and even globally. Under strict rules, limited time and resources, students were challenged to design a team "brand," enhance their teamwork skills, and construct and program industrial-scale robots to engage in a challenging field game alongside like-minded peers. According to FIRST Robotics, "It's as close to real-world engineering as a student can get."

Before the competition kicked off, Cory Ramsel, Entergy's vice president of marketing sales and customer insights, welcomed the crowd and announced a $50,000 contribution from Entergy to support the Bayou Regional's mission of empowering students in the field of STEM.

"For well over a decade, Entergy has been a proud sponsor of the Bayou Regional FIRST Robotics Competition," said Ramsel. "Over the years, we have contributed over $4 million towards supporting robotics and engineering programs in our operational areas. This vital funding has fueled robotics teams and competitions, nurturing innovation and excellence in our region."

With the support of Entergy's contributions, teams from Louisiana and Mississippi advanced to the 2024 world champion competition in Houston.

Entergy's dedication to this competition stems from its belief in empowering and inspiring students to explore careers in STEM fields. By providing financial support and mentorship, Entergy plays a pivotal role in shaping the future workforce of IT specialists, engineers, engineering assistants and various technicians.

This commitment reflects Entergy's ongoing mission to cultivate a talent pool that will drive innovation and success in the realm of STEM now and in the years to come, learn more here.





