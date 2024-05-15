Scientology Network Announces the Debut of Soul on Ice: Shining a Light on the Unsung Heroes Who Changed Professional Hockey Forever

The story of legendary hockey players and their struggles that broke the ice for today's professionals in the NHL.

Scientology Network's DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE, the weekly series providing a platform for independent filmmakers to air films on important social, cultural and environmental issues, presents the documentary Soul On Ice: Past, Present and Future on May 17, 2024.

DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

Soul On Ice: Past, Present and Future tells the seldom-heard story of the first Black hockey players to step onto the ice and their struggle for acceptance that eventually broke the ice for today's professional Black players in the NHL.

Written and directed by Damon Kwame Mason, the documentary chronicles the discrimination faced by Black athletes from the earliest days of organized hockey leagues in North America, to the impact and influence of those who dared to pursue their dreams and break through the color barrier of the sport. Their legacies paved the way for today's Black NHL players and the youth programs that encourage children today of all races to participate and excel in hockey. The film is anchored around the countdown to the NHL draft and one outstanding young Black hockey player's dream of getting his shot at playing in the pro league.

ABOUT DAMON KWAME MASON

Damon Kwame Mason has been working in the Canadian entertainment industry since 1996, beginning his career in television and expanding to radio as an on-air personality. With his expertise in the medium, Mason went on to help launch countless radio stations across Canada and co-hosted with some of the nation's most well-known DJs and stars, such as NHL enforcer George Laraque.

Soul On Ice: Past, Present and Future is Mason's feature-length directorial debut. The film won the People's Choice Award for documentary film at the Edmonton International Film Festival.

Mason continues to create culturally vital documentary projects, showcasing diversity, history and the untold stories of those who need to be heard.

In an interview with Scientology Network for DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE, Mason reflected on the theme of the film:

"We always are told, 'What lesson did you learn?' And I think that's what the film does. It gives you the lesson of, no matter what you're going through, you could always come out of it on top."

ABOUT DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE

Fundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission that extends to some 200 nations with programs for human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. For this reason, the Scientology Network provides a platform for independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world.

DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE debuts films weekly from award-winning independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues.

For more information, visit Scientology.tv/docs.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

