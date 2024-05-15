Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2024) - Akeneo, the Product Experience company, proudly announces today that it has earned the gold TITAN Business Award for its Achievement in Growth in the 2024 Achievement category. This award highlights Akeneo's exceptional expansion in North America, where the company doubled its headquarters' size and significantly increased its client base. This growth was driven by strategic acquisitions, including the purchase of Unifai, new capabilities and features for Akeneo Product Cloud and the launch of innovative products like Akeneo Activation. These moves have reinforced Akeneo's position as a global leader in product information management (PIM).

"The TITAN Business Award for Achievement in Growth demonstrates Akeneo's commitment to enhancing product experiences across North America," said Kristin Naragon, Akeneo's Chief Strategy Officer. "This recognition is the culmination of our North American expansion in 2023, recognizing the effectiveness of our strategies in delivering best-in-breed product experiences for enhancing customer experiences. I am proud of our team's hard work and dedication, which have been pivotal in achieving this success and recognition."

Hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), The TITAN Business Awards is an international platform that honors people and companies around the world, from startups, to small to medium-sized businesses and global enterprises that set high standards for business performance. Regardless of whether they are private or public, for-profit or non-profit, all participants have an equal chance at victory, extending the opportunity to various industries across the market.

"The TITAN Business Awards celebrates the tireless efforts of those who lead their organizations to new heights, demonstrating unwavering dedication and innovation," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson for IAA. "Their achievements not only inspire others but also propel industries towards a brighter future, setting a standard for excellence that others aspire to achieve."

The competition places a strong emphasis on rewarding excellence while ensuring impartiality and diverse perspectives in the judging process. To achieve this, a diverse panel of respected professionals was assembled to serve as jurors. Among them include Abhishek Kanal (Google), Vipul Bansal (Deutsche Bank), Tomofumi Nakata (Qlay Technologies), Santiago Villegas (1903 Public Relations) and Wasim Fathima Shah (Wellmark-Blue Cross Blue Shield).

About Akeneo

Akeneo is the product experience (PX) company and global leader in Product Information Management (PIM), enabling organizations to build and deliver world-class product experiences across every customer touchpoint through a comprehensive PX Strategy. By providing best-of-breed technology and expertise, Akeneo's intelligent Product Cloud accelerates growth, reduces time-to-market, and gives organizations the competitive edge needed to convert browsers into buyers.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including Chico's, The Very Group, TaylorMade Golf, Rail Europe, Kering, and more trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo's AI-Centric Product Cloud, companies can activate product experiences in any and all channels that drive an improved customer journey from discovery to purchase, resulting in increased sales, reduced returns, faster time-to-market, and increased team productivity.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

