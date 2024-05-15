Formerly CAE Healthcare, Elevate Healthcare renews commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare education.

Elevate Healthcare will continue to lead the way in enhancing patient safety and improving clinical outcomes with an ecosystem of solutions and services.

Sarasota, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2024) - After the successful acquisition by Madison Industries in February, CAE Healthcare has announced that it has rebranded to Elevate Healthcare, effective immediately. The launch of Elevate Healthcare reflects the company's renewed vision and commitment to driving innovation in healthcare education and simulation.

"Our rebranding to Elevate Healthcare marks an exciting new chapter in our journey," said Jeff Evans, President and CEO, Elevate Healthcare. " While our name may have changed, our commitment to exceptional products and services remains unwavering. With this rebranding, we are reinforcing our dedication to addressing the most impactful needs in healthcare education and tackling staff shortages head-on. This includes prioritizing customer needs, enhancing patient outcomes and actively contributing to the development of a skilled healthcare workforce. "

Elevate Healthcare will continue to uphold the same standards of excellence that customers have come to expect since the company's inception in 1996. The rebranding signifies a fresh focus on leveraging cutting-edge technology and educational resources to address the evolving challenges in healthcare.

"Our mission is to empower healthcare professionals with the tools and training they need to deliver the highest quality of care," added Evans. "At Elevate Healthcare, we are committed to driving positive change in the industry and making a lasting impact on patient outcomes."

In the healthcare simulation field, Elevate Healthcare stands out as a leader by offering cutting-edge solutions designed to enhance patient safety and improve clinical outcomes. With a comprehensive educational ecosystem tailored to the dynamic needs of healthcare providers and educators, they enable continuous learning and professional growth for today's healthcare professionals. By offering specialized learning journeys and adaptable digital-to-physical simulation capabilities, Elevate Healthcare delivers accessible and flexible learning offerings that prepare nurses and clinicians to deliver patient-focused care and the best possible clinical outcomes.

For more information about Elevate Healthcare, visit elevatehealth.net.

New logo for Elevate Healthcare revealed

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10542/209168_55c672c6d4760b63_001full.jpg

About Elevate Healthcare

Elevate Healthcare has established itself as a global leader in healthcare simulation, providing innovative solutions to enhance patient safety and clinical performance. With a comprehensive suite of offerings - including patient simulation, digital platforms, and the cutting-edge simulation center debriefing platform LearningSpace - Elevate Healthcare empowers current and future healthcare professionals to improve patient outcomes and make healthcare safer. Through training, education, and consulting services, custom industry partnerships, and strategic simulation planning and execution, tailored solutions are delivered to meet the diverse needs of healthcare organizations. Backed by a dedicated global customer service team, Elevate Healthcare ensures unparalleled support and expertise for customers worldwide.

Learn more about Elevate Healthcare and their suite of innovative simulation solutions and services at elevatehealth.net.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mary Beth Kennedy

Public Relations and Comms Leader

Email | 941.735.0925

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/209168

SOURCE: Elevate Healthcare