Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Victoria Gold: Fulminanter Aufstieg zum Produzenten und Analysten-Favorit! Hohe Kursziele!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
15.05.2024 | 15:26
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Baker Tilly's BuzzHouse Podcast: Multifamily Housing News Updates

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / Baker Tilly's podcast series specifically for professionals in the multifamily housing industry.

For this episode of BuzzHouse, hosts Don Bernards and Garrick Gibson fly solo to provide some timely news updates about what's going on around the multifamily housing industry. Together, they cover current issues including an update on historics, the NLIHC's "The Gap" report, the retirement of HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge, a public housing update and more! Press play and discover this informative and enlightening episode!

Multifamily housing resources

For articles, webinars and additional resources for developers, housing authorities, property managers, state housing credit agencies and lenders, visit Baker Tilly's multifamily housing page.

For more information on this topic, or to learn how Baker Tilly specialists can help, contact our team.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Tilly
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.