Baker Tilly's BuzzHouse Podcast: Multifamily Housing News Updates

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / Baker Tilly's podcast series specifically for professionals in the multifamily housing industry.

For this episode of BuzzHouse, hosts Don Bernards and Garrick Gibson fly solo to provide some timely news updates about what's going on around the multifamily housing industry. Together, they cover current issues including an update on historics, the NLIHC's "The Gap" report, the retirement of HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge, a public housing update and more! Press play and discover this informative and enlightening episode!

Multifamily housing resources

For articles, webinars and additional resources for developers, housing authorities, property managers, state housing credit agencies and lenders, visit Baker Tilly's multifamily housing page.

For more information on this topic, or to learn how Baker Tilly specialists can help, contact our team.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Baker Tilly

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly

View the original press release on accesswire.com