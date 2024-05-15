Anzeige
15.05.2024
Monster Energy Employees Volunteer at Orange County Rescue Mission's Double R Ranch

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / Orange County Rescue Mission's Double R Ranch in San Diego needed a little bit of rescuing itself… enter the Beast Mode Team!

Image courtesy Monster Energy

The 142-acre property is a working horse ranch that provides a safe place for people to heal, learn and start a new life, through equestrian therapy, allowing them to experience the healing effects of hard work in the outdoors with animals. It welcomes men, women and children, focusing on veterans and their families.

During the spring, some 35 members of our Beasts, hungry to do some good, descended on the ranch for four straight hours of hard cleaning, painting, renovating, demolishing and rebuilding!

And the result? In the words of OCRM's Michaela Dolium in her thank you note:

"I just have to share how incredible it has been to work Eddie Vargas, his Taskforce team, and the entire Beast Mode team. They put in WORK at our Double R Ranch property volunteering yesterday. I cannot express how much of a joy it has been to work with them. The work they did demoing and cleaning our future Men's, Women's, and Children's buildings will be a part of countless stories of hope and restoration for those experiencing homelessness in our community. Thank you to everyone at Monster Energy Cares!"

Visit Orange County Rescue Mission's Double R Ranch site to learn more.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Monster Energy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Monster Energy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/monster-energy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Monster Energy



View the original press release on accesswire.com

