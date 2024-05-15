Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Victoria Gold: Fulminanter Aufstieg zum Produzenten und Analysten-Favorit! Hohe Kursziele!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.05.2024 | 15:36
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Artemis Alpha Trust Plc - PDMR Shareholding

Artemis Alpha Trust Plc - PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

ARTEMIS ALPHA TRUST PLC (the 'Company')
LEI: 549300MQXY2QXEIL3756

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them

Artemis Alpha Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that Mr John Dodd, fund manager of the Company, has disposed of 330,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each.

Following the transaction Mr John Dodd now holds 1,962,893 ordinary shares in the Company.

The below announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name John Dodd
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/Status Fund Manager of Artemis Alpha Trust plc
b)Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Artemis Alpha Trust plc
b)LEI549300MQXY2QXEIL3756
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Description : Artemis Alpha Trust plc
Type : Ordinary shares
ISIN : GB0004355946
b)Nature of Transaction Disposal of Ordinary shares of £0.01
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£3.52644300,000
£0.0030,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume - Price
Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Total(s)
£3.52644300,000£1,057,932
£0.0030,000£0.00
e)Date of the transaction13 May 2024
f)Place of the transaction XLON (London Stock Exchange, Main Market) and off market transfer
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notificationArtemis Fund Managers Limited Company Secretary0131 225 730015 May 2024

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.