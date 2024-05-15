Alliance Funding Group : Alliance Funding Group Strengthens Technology Finance Division with Key Leadership Appointments

Alliance Funding Group (AFG), a premier provider of customized equipment financing solutions since 1998, announces significant appointments within its Technology Finance division. Adam Doyle joins as Senior Vice President, Head of Technology Finance, and Eric DeHart assumes the role of Market Director, Technology Finance. Together, they bring over forty years of combined experience in equipment leasing, sales, and strategic financial services.

Adam Doyle: A Multifaceted Leader

Adam Doyle's diverse career spans politics, law, and technology. He has made impactful contributions to political campaigns, the United States Senate, and served as In-House Counsel for a Fortune 50 retailer. His journey in technology began at Dell Technologies, transitioning later into the equipment finance sector where he excelled at Winthrop Resources (acquired by TCF Bank, now Huntington Bank). Most recently, he was the EVP, Head of Sales and Business Development at CCA Financial. In his new capacity at AFG, Adam will lead initiatives to expand the company's equipment finance offerings within the technology sector.

Eric DeHart: Expert Strategist and Educator

Eric DeHart, a USC alum based in the Los Angeles area, began his impressive career in equipment finance at First American Equipment Finance (acquired by City National Bank). He then progressed to relationship management roles at City National Bank and JPMorgan Chase Bank, furthering his expertise while earning an MBA with a concentration in finance. Prior to joining AFG, he was instrumental in shaping finance solutions at US Bank Technology Finance Group and CCA Financial. In addition to his role at AFG, Eric serves as CFO of the LYTE Foundation, which supports breast cancer survivors.

Expanding AFG's Technology Equipment Finance Reach

Brij Patel, Founder, President, and CEO of AFG, expressed his enthusiasm for the expanded team, stating, "The appointment of Adam Doyle and addition of Eric DeHart marks a significant enhancement to our Technology Finance capabilities. Their deep industry knowledge, OEM/reseller network, and commitment to client success are pivotal as we continue to tailor our financial services to the evolving needs of the technology sector. We are excited to see them drive growth and innovation within our company."

AFG has a rich 26 year history as a privately-held entity with a robust team of over 75 sales representatives nationwide. The company caters to a diverse range of companies and credit profiles, emphasizing Equipment Finance, Leases, and Working Capital.

