The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), the US Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), and German battery analysis specialist Twaice have jointly evaluated 26 battery fires between 2018 and 2023. They say that the diversity of components plays a critical role in igniting fires. From pv magazine Germany US-based EPRI has set up a database listing battery storage fires throughout the world. It recorded 50 incidents during the 2018-23 period. With the support of the U. S. Department of Energy's PNNL and Twaice, a Munich-based producer of battery analysis software, ...

