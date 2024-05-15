

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Drowning deaths are on the rise in the United States, following decades of decline, according to a new data.



More than 4,500 people died due to drowning each year from 2020 to 2022, 500 more per year compared to 2019, says CDC Vital Signs study released on Tuesday.



CDC experts looked at drowning deaths, self-reported swimming skills, participation in swimming lessons, and exposure to recreational water for this latest Vital Signs report. The report explores how increased access to basic swimming and water safety skills training can save lives.



'I've seen firsthand the effects of drowning: families forced to say goodbye to their loved ones too soon,' said Debra Houry, CDC's chief medical officer. 'CDC's drowning prevention experts collected high-quality drowning data to better understand how we can protect people in communities across the United States. Understanding the barriers people face to accessing basic swimming and water safety skills training can help us better understand how to address those barriers, decrease drowning rates, and save lives.'



Groups at higher risk with the greatest increases in drowning deaths are children 1-4 years old and adults 65 years and older of all races and ethnicities, as well as Black people of all ages.



Drowning is the number one cause of death for children 1-4 years old in the United States, the study shows.



Making swimming lessons accessible can save lives. Almost 40 million adults in the United States do not know how to swim and more than half have never taken a swimming lesson, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.



