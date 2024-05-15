Landon Hail Press: 'Butterflies for Dada': New Bestseller Helps Children Process Grief, Find Beauty in Simple Acts

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / How do we talk about grief? Despite the fact that 1.5 million children live in a single-parent home due to the loss of a parent, talking about grief - especially with children - feels like an impossible topic. With Mother's Day last weekend and Father's Day around the corner, parentless children are at heightened risk of feelings of grief and anxiety during this time of the year.

Butterflies for Dada changes the narrative on grief by destigmatizing loss during the childhood years, and offers a gentle story about finding symbols of love even after a parent or family member has passed away.

The bestselling children's book Butterflies for Dada went bestseller in several categories including Grief, LGBTQ+ Families, and Children's Books on Values. Illustrations and book cover by Aura Lewis .

Paige Luisa Ogden makes her author debut with Butterflies for Dada . Inspired by a life changing moment with her nanny family, Butterflies for Dada follows the true story of Mazzy and her little family: Papa, Dada, and her nanny Luisa Loo. Little Mazzy lives a normal life until her Dada is suddenly rushed to the hospital. Mazzy and her Papa are then forced to say goodbye too soon.

Paige Luisa Ogden , known as Luisa Loo, with Mazzy in July 2018.

Feelings of sadness, grief, and confusion - a rainbow of emotions that many children experience when they face a traumatic event - envelop Mazzy. In the story, Luisa Loo seeks to find ways to help Mazzy process her grief.

Spending time in nature, Mazzy and Luisa Loo go on an adventure where they come across a field of wildflowers and butterflies. When Mazzy tells Luisa Loo that butterflies remind her of her Dada, Luisa Loo uses this as a moment to teach Mazzy that: "...once someone leaves this world, we can still feel their energy in the beautiful things around us," Ogden writes.

With the help of Luisa Loo's wisdom and love, Mazzy discovers that even though Dada isn't physically here, they are forever connected to one another. Teaching the importance of play, imagination, and magic, Ogden's Butterflies for Dada encourages caregivers and family members to support grieving children by searching for light during the darkness life can sometimes bring.

"Death is a difficult subject for even us adults to talk about, so no wonder we struggle explaining grief to children. But this author was able to share Mazzy's story in a way that provides both healing and hope! It's such an important lesson for kids (and even adults)." - 5 Star Amazon Review from Lauren D.

The new bestseller offers perspective on grief in children and gives readers an example of finding beauty in the simple acts. Whether it's a family member, friend, or other loved one, Butterflies for Dada is a children's book that offers comfort, inspiration, and beauty for anybody navigating grief.

"While this may not be the book you read every night," says Ogden, "My hope is that this book becomes the one you reach for when you are at a loss for words."

Butterflies for Dada is published by Landon Hail Press . Dedicated to creating a sacred and transparent space for writers, Landon Hail Press allows authors to own their book rights, royalties, and the direction of their brand. LHP books have been featured on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, bookshop.org, and more.

"We are always looking for authors who can evoke a deep and meaningful experience with the reader through their story," says Samantha Joy, founder of Landon Hail Press, "Paige did this and more. Her ability to alchemize an emotionally heartbreaking event into a beautifully healing journey is what makes Butterflies for Dada a staple book for those in grief."

