Provenir's AI-Powered Decisioning platform delivers enhanced decisioning accuracy, speed, and agility across the customer journey

Provenir, a global leader in AI-powered risk decisioning software, today announced it has been shortlisted for the "Best Technology Provider Risk Decisioning" category in the 2024 Credit Awards.

The Credit Strategy Credit Awards recognize and celebrate innovation, best practices, and those setting new standards in the credit and financial services industries.

An awards ceremony announcing the winners will take place June 18 at The Celtic Manor Resort in Wales.

"Provenir is honored to be recognized for its forward-thinking approach to risk decisioning which empowers organizations to strike a balance between risk management and customer centric experiences and drive sustainable success and resilience," said Frode Berg, General Manager, EMEA, for Provenir. "By eliminating siloed systems and supporting ease in sharing of customer intelligence, our platform enables more accurate, faster decisions across the customer lifecycle, mitigating an organization's risk and maximizing its growth."

Provenir's AI-Powered Data and Decisioning platform is comprised of four essential components decisioning, data, AI, and case management. A SaaS solution with embedded machine learning and simplified data orchestration, the platform provides a cohesive risk ecosystem to enable smarter decisions across the entire customer lifecycle with diverse data for deeper insights, auto-optimized decisions, and a continuous feedback loop for constant improvement.

About Provenir

Provenir helps banks, fintechs and financial services providers unlock the secret to smarter credit risk decisioning.

Provenir's AI-powered platform brings together the power of decisioning, data, and case management to drive intelligent decisions. This unique offering gives organizations the ability to power decisioning innovation across the full customer lifecycle, driving improvements in the customer experience, access to financial services, business agility, and more.

Provenir works with disruptive financial services organizations in more than 50 countries and processes more than 4 billion transactions annually.

