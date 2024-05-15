NRG Energy: Spotlighting Impact

Meet the Volunteer of the Year and Community Champion Winners

Originally published on NRG Energy Insights

By NRG Editorial Voices

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / The path toward a brighter, more sustainable future is paved with efforts to make a positive impact and the winners of our NRG Impact Awards are no strangers to walking it. These awards recognize our exceptional colleagues who dedicate their time and passion to making a difference in the places where they live and work. They exemplify our belief that every action, no matter how small, can contribute to a larger, positive change.

At NRG, our responsibility extends beyond the office. We're committed to having a positive impact on people, communities, and the environment. There are three categories of ways we recognize this impact - Volunteer of the Year, Community Champion, and Purpose on Point - showcasing the people putting our new purpose into action and inspiring others to get involved.

This installment of our Impact Awards series shines a spotlight on the winners in the Volunteer of the Year and Community Champion categories, two awards focused on exceptional volunteerism. Check out our video to get to know these incredible individuals.

Volunteer of the Year

Winners in this category are our most dedicated volunteers. These volunteers logged an exceptional number of volunteer hours, a testament to the time and hard work they've dedicated to causes near and dear to them.

For 2023, the recipients of Volunteer of the Year are:

John Mehling - Senior Manager, Regional Operations

Joseph Gibbons - Manager, Summer Sales

Konrad Chen - Senior Manager, Product Testing

Melissa Forde - Continuous Improvement Analyst

Nola Williams - Staff Accountant L

Community Champion

Winners in this category embody NRG's values in the community, uplifting our nonprofit partners and motivating their teammates to follow suit. They're cultivating a culture of understanding, respect, and teamwork inside and outside our organization.

For 2023, the recipients of Community Champion are:

Cecil Cofie - Engineer, Cedar Bayou Energy Station

Milly Astwood - Project Manager, Cyber Security

Nikki Marbley - Senior Quality Analyst

Patricia Hartley - Customer Service Representative

Penny Barlow - Business Analyst II

Be on the lookout for the next blog in our series highlighting the Purpose on Point winners.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from NRG Energy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: NRG Energy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/nrg-energy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: NRG Energy

View the original press release on accesswire.com