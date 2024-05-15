Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.05.2024
Victoria Gold: Fulminanter Aufstieg zum Produzenten und Analysten-Favorit! Hohe Kursziele!
GlobeNewswire
15.05.2024 | 16:34
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Handelsinvest - merger of sub-funds

The mergers below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of
trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-funds is 24 May 2024. 



Discontinuing sub-fund in Handelsinvest

ISIN:         DK0015994453      
----------------------------------------------
Name:         Handelsinvest Fjernøsten
----------------------------------------------
Last day of trading: 24 May 2024       
----------------------------------------------
Short name:      HAIFJ          
----------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     39191          
----------------------------------------------



Continuing sub-fund in Jyske Invest

ISIN:          DK0010240431             
--------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Jyske Invest Fjernøsten Aktier SRI KL
--------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       JYIFJASRIKL             
--------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 3801                 
--------------------------------------------------------------



                  * * * * *

  Discontinuing sub-fund in Handelsinvest

ISIN:         DK0015809065    
------------------------------------------
Name:         Handelsinvest Europa
------------------------------------------
Last day of trading: 24 May 2024     
------------------------------------------
Short name:      HAIEU        
------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     39190        
------------------------------------------



Discontinuing sub-fund in Handelsinvest

ISIN:         DK0060159218       
-----------------------------------------------
Name:         Handelsinvest Nordamerika
-----------------------------------------------
Last day of trading: 24 May 2024       
-----------------------------------------------
Short name:      HAINAM          
-----------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     62229          
-----------------------------------------------



Discontinuing sub-fund in Handelsinvest

ISIN:         DK0010157296    
------------------------------------------
Name:         Handelsinvest Verden
------------------------------------------
Last day of trading: 24 May 2024     
------------------------------------------
Short name:      HAIVER       
------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3808        
------------------------------------------



Continuing sub-fund in Jyske Invest

ISIN:          DK0061413317           
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Jyske Invest Bæredygtige Aktier KL
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       JYIBDA              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 210727              
-----------------------------------------------------------



For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
