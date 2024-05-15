Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Handelsinvest - merger of sub-funds

The mergers below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-funds is 24 May 2024. Discontinuing sub-fund in Handelsinvest ISIN: DK0015994453 ---------------------------------------------- Name: Handelsinvest Fjernøsten ---------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 24 May 2024 ---------------------------------------------- Short name: HAIFJ ---------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 39191 ---------------------------------------------- Continuing sub-fund in Jyske Invest ISIN: DK0010240431 -------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Jyske Invest Fjernøsten Aktier SRI KL -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: JYIFJASRIKL -------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 3801 -------------------------------------------------------------- * * * * * Discontinuing sub-fund in Handelsinvest ISIN: DK0015809065 ------------------------------------------ Name: Handelsinvest Europa ------------------------------------------ Last day of trading: 24 May 2024 ------------------------------------------ Short name: HAIEU ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 39190 ------------------------------------------ Discontinuing sub-fund in Handelsinvest ISIN: DK0060159218 ----------------------------------------------- Name: Handelsinvest Nordamerika ----------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 24 May 2024 ----------------------------------------------- Short name: HAINAM ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 62229 ----------------------------------------------- Discontinuing sub-fund in Handelsinvest ISIN: DK0010157296 ------------------------------------------ Name: Handelsinvest Verden ------------------------------------------ Last day of trading: 24 May 2024 ------------------------------------------ Short name: HAIVER ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 3808 ------------------------------------------ Continuing sub-fund in Jyske Invest ISIN: DK0061413317 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Jyske Invest Bæredygtige Aktier KL ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: JYIBDA ----------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 210727 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66